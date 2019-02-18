Local and state authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in southern Sampson County, and say that have identified a person of interest in the case, however information is being held close to the vest.

The victim’s identity was released by authorities late Monday. She has been identified as Barbara Anne Smith, 55, of 2329 Trinity Church Road, Magnolia.

“Although the victim had multiple trauma wounds consistent with a homicide, the official cause of death is still pending a forensic medical exam by the Sampson County Medical Examiner,” a prepared statement Monday from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office read.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, along with Sampson County EMS personnel, responded to what was described as an “unknown situation” around the 2300 block of Trinity Church Road in southern Sampson County. Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Pope said a call came in to the E-911 Center, prompting the response.

A body was subsequently discovered inside the Trinity Church Road residence, according to information released Sunday, at which time the name of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of all family members. Pope said Monday afternoon that the name was still not being released as that notification was ongoing. A statement was released shortly thereafter.

Upon discovering the body, sheriff’s officials said “sufficient evidence was present to warrant a homicide investigation.”

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation have identified a person of interest in the case, according to reports, and investigators are currently following up on leads.

“No suspect information is being released at this time, however there does not appear to be any additional danger to the community,” the initial Sheriff’s Office statement read. “Due to the active dynamics of the investigation, no other details are being released at this time.”

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_SINewsUpdate-2.jpg

Person of interest also identified

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.