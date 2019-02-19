DOT hosting open house for projects

Area residents will get a chance to learn more about the N.C. Department of Transportation’s draft 10-year transportation plan for 2020-2029 at a week-long open house next week in Greenville and next month in Castle Hayne.

The department unveiled its proposed funding and construction plan in January with more than 1,600 transportation projects across the state. The list includes 20 projects for Division 3, which covers Sampson, Duplin, Onslow, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties. In addition, the list includes 19 projects for Division 2, which covers Pitt, Beaufort, Greene, Craven, Lenoir, Pamlico, Jones and Carteret.

Locally, the plan includes the completion of connecting Interstate 40 and 95 by improving N.C. 24 to a four-lane divided highway in Cumberland, Sampson and Duplin counties. Construction has a slated start of 2029.

Along with other nearby counties, the Sampson County residents may visit from Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8, at the NCDOT Division 3 Office, 5501 Barbados Blvd., Castle Hayne. For additional comments contact Caitlin Marks at 910-341-2000.

Projects were selected based on technical data, as well as input from local officials and the public. A list of the projects in the draft plan and additional information is available on the NCDOT website.

The transportation plan is updated every two years. Projects scheduled in the first five years are considered committed, while projects in the final five years of the draft 10-year plan will be re-evaluated again as part of the development process for the 2022-2031 plan. That will start later this year.

Each of the department’s 14 highway divisions are hosting a week-long public comment opportunity on the projects in the current draft plan. In Division 2, it will be from February 18-22 at the Division office at 1037 W.H. Smith Boulevard during normal business hours. In Division 3, it will be from March 4-8 at the Division office at 5501 Barbados Boulevard, also during normal business hours.

The sessions will serve as opportunities for interested residents to review maps and handouts about the projects, ask questions of local NCDOT staff, and submit comments.

For interested residents who can’t attend the public comment sessions, there is an opportunity to submit comments online through April 15. The draft plan will be considered for final approval by the Board of Transportation this summer.

NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who want to provide input. Anyone requiring special services should contact Preston Hunter at 252-775-6100 or [email protected] for the Division 2 open house, and Caitlin Marks at 910-341-2000 or [email protected] for the Division 3 event as early as possible so that arrangements can be made.

Ten-year plan includes rest of NC 24 widening