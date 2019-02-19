Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 18 — Chyna Simone Chestnutt, 22, of 206 Park Drive, Roseboro, was charged with failing to return hired motor vehicle greater than $4,000; court date is $5,000; court date is Feb. 27.

• Feb. 18 — Barry Demetrius Artis, 40, of 550 Browns Church Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond; court date is March 12.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

