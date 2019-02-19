Roseboro FD hosting benefit

The Roseboro Fire Department is hosting a BBQ benefit supper for retired fireman Pete Ammons Saturday, Feb. 23. Ammons was honored following his retirement by Roseboro Fire Chief Lee Coleman. -

ROSEBORO — Retired fireman Pete Ammons spent more than four decades serving the citizens and community.

To show their appreciation and love, the community is giving back and hosting a BBQ benefit supper to help cover the rising costs of medical expenses for the leukemia patient.

The dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Roseboro Fire Department.

Ammons, now 76 years old, started working for the town of Roseboro in the early 1970s as a policeman. He spent 21 years on that job and retried in 1991 as the police chief.

In January, Ammons was honored after his declining health forced him to retire from the fire department after volunteering for the last 42 years. He also spent 11 years on the Roseboro Rescue Department.

“I’d still be there today if my health would let,” Ammons said about his recent retirement.

Diagnosed with leukemia in June 2017, Ammons said he now has to visit the hospital in Chapel Hill 10-12 times a month for treatment.

“I didn’t want to retire,” Ammons said, “but, going to the doctor takes up a lot of my time. If I could still get up in the truck, and they would let me, I would be there today.”

After spending more than 40 years serving the community, current Roseboro Fire Chief Lee Coleman said the department wanted to give back and show Ammons just how much he is loved and appreciated.

“Volunteer firemen come and go, but Mr. Pete has been around a long time,” Coleman said. “He is consistent. Sometimes you don’t know if some men are going to show up for a call or not, but not with Mr. Pete. He was there even when he couldn’t do it.”

In the last 18 months since his diagnosis, Coleman said Ammons continued to train to keep his certification and answered calls until the day he retired.

“You don’t see many people put 42 years in a fire department,” Coleman said about Ammons’ long service. “You just don’t see that anymore. It’s very encouraging to see someone with that much dedication and love for something.”

Serving others is something Ammons says is in his blood.

“We are a family,” Ammons said. “They (the firemen) are my family. It’s not just a fire department.”

As for the benefit, Ammons said he is truly appreciative for what the fire department and community are doing to help during this difficult time.

“Honestly, I don’t care if we make a dime,” Ammons said. “I just think it’s enough that they think this much of me to put on this benefit.”

Tickets can be purchased from any member of the fire department or plates can be purchased on site without tickets the day of the benefit.

Proceeds to aid retired fireman fighting leukemia

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

