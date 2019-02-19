Community marks FFA Week

Allie Marold, local district sales manger for DEKALB Asgrow Deltapine Carolinas, far right, honors Union High School for winning a grant from the America’s Farmer Grow Rural Education. Pictured, from left, students Casey Riley and Tyson Weeks and FFA Adviser Daniel Chabot. - Courtesy Photos FFA students volunteer during a Halloween Trunk-or-treat event. - Courtesy Photos Tyson Weeks is currently serving as the Union FFA 2018-2019 president. One of his favorite activities is commercial fishing. - Courtesy Photos Tyson Weeks, Casey Riley, Faith McLamb, Tristen Robinson, Breyer Roberts, and Gabe Simonson are currently serving as Union FFA Officers. - -

At Union High School, Tyson Weeks proudly wears his blue jacket for an organization that changed his life.

“It’s been a positive part of my life,” Weeks said about joining Future Farmers of America (FFA) several years ago and coming out of his shell. “I was always quiet and I sat toward the back of the class. It’s helped me out a lot overall.”

Weeks is now the president of the UHS chapter. Along with students across Sampson County, he’s excited about celebrating National FFA Week. The school is inviting the public to celebrate FFA week and enjoy breakfast from 7 to 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, in the school’s Ag Shop, 1189 Kader Merritt Road, Rose Hill.

During the week-long celebration, FFA members will host special dress up days. Some of them include different classes wearing the same color, dressing as teachers, lumberjacks, and FFA Day where everyone shows support by wearing blue and gold or an FFA T-shirt. Several educational activities will take place after school as well. Some of them include CPR certification, and a safety demonstration from the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers will also discuss career opportunities.

Daniel Chabot, agriculture teacher and FFA adviser, is looking forward to celebrating with students and teachers too. Another goal is to spread awareness about agriculture and the organization, with hopes to spread awareness. He hopes more people get involved in the organization, which is the largest youth-led organization in the United States.

“In all the youth organizations, we all teach leadership, but I think the FFA does a great job of honing in on that leadership and that civic duty and that pride,” Chabot said.

He added that the civic engagement involves students who want to make their community a better place by learning how to give to others. Many students may choose other professions such as the medical field and not agriculture, but Chabot believes the FFA lessons will carry over.

“But it’s taking that National Blue and that Corn Gold and letting it continue to run through your veins for the rest of your life,” Chabot said. “You realize that the values learned in FFA can definitely be utilized in the community later on.”

After graduating from Union High School, Weeks plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study economics and political science, before heading to law school. He believes FFA is preparing him for that future through leadership experiences at competitions which improved public speaking. One of his most memorable experiences in FFA was coming in first place in the Parliamentary procedure competition at the federation level.

“It taught me so many things about myself, about the future, and I think it’s really prepared me for anything I’ll come across,” he said about FFA.

FFA students at the school are also benefiting from technology improvements as well.

In 2018, the school received a grant from the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, sponsored by Monsanto Fund for the “From Computer to Seed” initiative. It provides agriculture students with an opportunity to work with a FarmBot which teaches students on planting seeds and other important steps in the growing process. UHS is also building a show ring to help students practice for state and local community fairs. Another FarmBot related grant will give students a chance to use the technology in greenhouse space, where it normally available.

“We haven’t got that set up yet, but it’s something we’re going to work on the future,” Weeks said.

Allie Marold, local district sales manger for DEKALB Asgrow Deltapine Carolinas, far right, honors Union High School for winning a grant from the America's Farmer Grow Rural Education. Pictured, from left, students Casey Riley and Tyson Weeks and FFA Adviser Daniel Chabot.

FFA students volunteer during a Halloween Trunk-or-treat event.

Tyson Weeks is currently serving as the Union FFA 2018-2019 president. One of his favorite activities is commercial fishing.

Tyson Weeks, Casey Riley, Faith McLamb, Tristen Robinson, Breyer Roberts, and Gabe Simonson are currently serving as Union FFA Officers.

Youth-led group spreads awareness about agriculture

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

