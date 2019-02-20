Man served charge after motorist dies

Roundtree -

A Goldsboro man involved in a wreck last month has received another charge following the motorist’s death, N.C. Highway Patrol officials in Sampson said.

Kevin Perez Roundtree, 51, of Goldsboro, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. A warrant was served on Monday and Roundtree was placed under $500 for the charge, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s booking report released Tuesday.

The charge stems from a Jan. 22 collision at the intersection of Creel Road and Suttontown Road involving the Freightliner being driven by Roundtree and a Chevy driven by Fred Odis Harris, 85.

Harris succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 1 at Wake County Medical Center.

According to Highway Patrol reports, Harris was traveling on Creel Road in northern Sampson at 9:16 a.m. on Jan. 22 when the collision occurred. His 2006 Chevy was slowing to a stop at the intersection with Suttontown Road when it was rear-ended by the tractor-trailer driven by Roundtree, Trooper G.J. Bianchi stated in reports.

The Freightliner failed to reduce speed and collided with the Chevy. Roundtree, who has an alternate address in Sims, N.C., was charged at that time with failure to reduce speed. Following Harris’ death 10 days later, the Highway Patrol brought the misdemeanor death offense for what is termed by the patrol as a “delayed fatal.”

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Roundtree does have a number of convictions in Wilson and Greene counties dating back to the mid-1980s, including felony breaking and entering, larceny and damage to property, trespassing, driving while license revoked and common law robbery.

The most recent was a larceny conviction in Wilson County in 2003, court records show.

Harris’ death came just two months after his wife of 60 years, Anne Daughtry Harris, passed away. According to his obituary, Harris had been devoted to her care for the past 14 years. He is survived by three children.

