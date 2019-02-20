The beauty of business

Holly G. Edwards recently joined the Chamber as the newest business member. - Through networking marketing, Holly Edwards has grown her business and works with thousands of beauty guides across the world. -

Business “busi-ness” (noun): the practice of making one’s living by engaging in commerce.

Most of us have a pretty clear interpretation of what a business is and the hard work and dedication it requires of many to help it succeed, although over the years business terms and traditional methods have evolved. They have evolved in such ways that have opened the doors for people of all kinds, backgrounds and interests to succeed. In the world of technology, brick and mortar stores are harder and harder to come by. Some say that isn’t good for the business community. In some ways, that may be true, but in many ways, we are witnessing a true business revolution right before our eyes. The days where commerce takes to the internet and businesses of all kinds are flourishing left and right, where people are connecting with others outside their 60 mile traditional radius, some even connecting with people from the other side of the planet. To me, this is what business is all about, connecting with people, regardless of how, engaging in that relationship and providing a service or good for exchange of monetary gain. Do you agree?

While the days of “traditional” and “old fashion” business are still valid and immensely important, especially in a rural area like ours here in Sampson County, it is also important that we all acknowledge the more modern business models and celebrate their successes, not so quietly; I might add.

It is my vision to use the Chamber to celebrate all business types, industry and advocate for all of their needs. These businesses are providing for families and inspiring others to step outside of the box.

Take our new Chamber member and network marketing specialist, Holly G. Edwards for example. A true southeastern North Carolina girl, raised on her family farm who grew up involved in pageants, dance, cheer and church groups, Holly is an excellent example of a modern-day entrepreneur. Holly graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a bachelor’s in business administration and two master’s degrees, one in education in curriculum, instruction and supervision and the other in school administration.

After working as an educator for 11 years, Holly was able to retire from being an educator to pursue her own business in network warketing with LimeLife by Alcone. Some might be thinking … now, what exactly is network marketing? Network marketing is a business model that depends on a network of distributors for growth. It uses a direct selling method that features independent agents that make up a distribution network for goods and services. Holly, you see, is a pioneer in network marketing for our region (a local celebrity in the business whelm). Currently ranked 31st in sales in the world in a company with over 40,000 beauty guides, this North Carolina girl has got it going on!

At her home here in Clinton, happily married for over 10 years with two daughters, Holly finds a way to successfully run a team of 9,600 individuals selling beauty products across the United States, Canada and the U.K. — yes, you read that, from her home in Clinton! The company Holly works for, LimeLife by Alcone is no stranger to business. After more than 60 years in business at their New York based store, the Alcone Company created a way to compensate their make-up artists for using their product. Here, in lies the “traditional” business method, evolving into a “modern” one. The LimeLife website states “Through a culture of collaboration over competition, professionalism and be offering customers the best products the industry has to offer, LimeLife is changing the face of the network marketing industry”. Holly is doing just that right here in Sampson County.

Congratulations, Holly, on your continued success and the growth of your business in Sampson County! While network marketing businesses may not be as recognized as brick and mortar’s, we are honored to have you represented through the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce. It is important that businesses like yours be honored, supported, advocated for and promoted. The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce welcomes all business types and through continued partnership, we can all work together to help grow the business environment in Sampson County.

Through her success with LimeLife as a beauty guide and team leader, Holly has created her own brand through her career with LimeLife, her weekly blog posts are huge hits among business women, mothers and beauty experts alike. Holly serves as a business coach, beauty guide for the hottest products on the market and enjoys teaching and sharing her love for the products she sells. If you are interested in learning more about the opportunities Holly has available for business or beauty, she would love to hear from you. Book Holly today for that special event make up, skincare routine you have been needing for years or a fun girl’s night out! You can find Holly on Facebook, Instagram and on her blog.

The purpose of the Chamber of Commerce is to further the interests of businesses, a strong Chamber of Commerce is made up of members who can create a pool of resources from which ideas, energy and finances can be drawn. Membership in the Chamber entitles member firms and individuals to a valuable package of benefits such as networking opportunities, lunch and learn opportunities with different topics for business growth, promotion, exclusive sponsorship and advertising benefits, online business directory and exclusive events.

Upcoming events

Member spotlight — Feb. 26, at 11:30 a.m. at Ezzell’s Trucking in Harrells

Chamber banquet — March 7

For more information about the Chamber or any events, contact 910-592-6177.

Holly G. Edwards recently joined the Chamber as the newest business member. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_IMG_3428.jpg Holly G. Edwards recently joined the Chamber as the newest business member. Through networking marketing, Holly Edwards has grown her business and works with thousands of beauty guides across the world. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_IMG954559001.jpg Through networking marketing, Holly Edwards has grown her business and works with thousands of beauty guides across the world.

Chamber welcomes newest member

By Allie Strickland Chamber Chat

Allie Strickland is the director of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.

Allie Strickland is the director of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.