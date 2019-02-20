Clinton 100 to ‘rally troops’

Spell - File photo|Sampson Independent Clark Wooten, chairman of the Sampson Board of Commissioners, will be the keynote speaker at Clinton 100 Committee’s annual banquet on Thursday. He will talk about the county’s newly-established economic development, a topic he broached at this meeting in Plain View last month. -

Achieving economic growth has been cited by leaders as vital to sustaining Sampson County, and a committee formed in this county more than half a century ago has a renewed focus toward realizing that continuing goal.

The Clinton 100 Committee, a nonprofit group, was incorporated in 1967 by business and community leaders from across Sampson. Today, they are still very much active and are hearkening back to those founding principles to thrust them forward into a successful future.

“(They) had a vision and a strong desire to see this community and county grow through economic development projects,” stated Chuck Spell, current president of the Clinton 100, on the group’s origins. “They realized that it was extremely important that local citizens participate, that they had to have skin in the game in order for the community to grow and prosper.”

Since its inception 52 years ago, the group — there were 133 founding members — has worked to attract industry and jobs to Sampson, leveraging its membership contributions to support economic development projects.

“What started years ago as a vision is still as important and relevant today as ever,” said Spell.

The Clinton 100 Committee Board of Directors is holding its annual banquet this Thursday, Feb. 21, at Heritage Hall of the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center. The banquet is set for 6:30 p.m., with a social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. preceding the dinner.

The keynote speaker is Sampson Board of Commissioners chairman Clark Wooten, perhaps one of the most outspoken proponents for economic development in Sampson in recent months.

He is expected to talk about the newly-established Sampson County Economic Development Fund, developed to allow local economic development efforts “to be more aggressive and effective in recruiting industry and creating new jobs across Sampson County,” Spell noted.

Since last year, Wooten has imparted the importance of economic development to town board meetings, community forums and civic groups across the county since last year, when the board implemented the fund. Loan reserves in the amount of $1.5 million became the fund, established as part of the 2018-19 budget.

The goal is to add annual deposits of $250,000 until the fund reaches at least $5 million.

The aim of the fund is to “proactively planning for growth” — to utilize those funds to leverage state and federal grant dollars to purchase property and develop infrastructure for industrial sites. While a potential target is not yet in the crosshairs, Wooten said he was spreading the message so that Sampson, along with its towns, could have a unified front and share ideas.

“We need to expand out and diversify our economy,” Wooten said earlier this month to the Clinton City Council, his most recent stop. “If we do that, everyone in this county wins. When we get a business, when we get tax base, we all win.”

Spell drove that point home in a letter to the community members about the upcoming banquet.

“Competition between states, cities and communities to attract industry with good paying jobs proves to be very intense and highly competitive,” Spell stated.

The core mission of the Clinton 100 Committee is to assist with the economic development efforts in Sampson. At the beginning of 2018, the committee donated 12 acres of land in the Sampson Southeast Business Center off U.S. 421 to Sampson Community College for its truck driver training facility.

Spell echoed Wooten’s sentiments that, by working together, everyone wins.

“By working in partnership with both the public and private sectors, we can all become beneficiaries from the impacts that new jobs and new investment will provide,” the Clinton 100 president said. “New investment and jobs will help raise the standard of living for our county’s residents and will enhance the quality of life for everyone.”

Clinton 100 ex-officio member Ray Jordan, who is director of the Agri-Expo Center and serves as clerk for the board, said the group had a renewed focus to make a sizable impact in its endeavors.

“We’re trying to get rally the troops and get stakeholders in the community to realize that we all have skin in the game,” said Jordan. “We want for our local businesses to survive and thrive, and you have to get growth.”

