DECA students attend marketing conference

Students that attended were Olivia Willford, Taylor Spell, Kendall Spell, Adrian Donatelli, Redden Simmons, Holden Champion, Shawn Matthews, Maegan Byrd, Carrington Dirks, Halin Pearson and Olivia Gillespie. Chaperones were Sharon Spell and the CHS DECA advisor Venetia Mann.

The Sports and Entertainment conference reinforced concepts taught in sports and entertainment marketing courses. Students heard speakers that worked in marketing, sales and operations, content engagement, strategic partnerships, and consumer insights within the sports and entertainment field. Some of the guest speakers worked for Universal, the Orlando Magic, AdventHealth, Golf Channel, and AAU Sports. The guest speakers touched on topics including the nature of target marketing, the issue of pricing, ticket sales, advertising media, career opportunities, the economic impact of sports and entertainment events and much more.

Students had the opportunity to spend several days in the parks of Disney World and Universal Studios where students were able to see real life examples of what Mann teaches everyday in class; sponsorships, marketing techniques, and endorsements in the parks. DECA students also experienced the incredible performance by Blue Man Group.

A Love of Learning Grant through Simple Gifts helped fund the trip.