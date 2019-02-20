Young girls vying for titles

The Tiny Miss Union pageant will be held March 9 at 4 p.m. at Union Elementary School. All queens are invited to attend. -
The Tiny Miss Union pageant will be held March 9 at 4 p.m. at Union Elementary School. All queens are invited to attend.
The Little Miss Union pageant will be held March 9 at 4 p.m. at Union Elementary School.
The Tiny Miss Union pageant will be held March 9 at 4 p.m. at Union Elementary School. All queens are invited to attend.
The Little Miss Union pageant will be held March 9 at 4 p.m. at Union Elementary School.