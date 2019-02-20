Pocahontas staff gears up for opening

The cast of Pocahontas continue rehearsals. Opening night is March 22 at 7:30 p.m. -

Our first musical of the season is Pocahontas and we are thrilled to be bringing you this production.

The musical tells the story of the Algonquin people — Chief Powhatan and his daughter, Pocahontas. The Jamestown settlers are having a horrible time in the winter and are doomed unless Pocahontas can find a way to bridge these two groups together. With a lively score and lots of woodland critters running around you will find many things to enjoy in this production. The musical is family-friendly so consider taking the grandchildren or the kids to this production.

Our show dates are March 22-31, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. The show is proudly directed by Angela Martin and is sponsored by Performance Dodge/Ford.

Our patron program is coming up and we are thrilled to be offering you the opportunity to be a part of our season. Our patron program is $100 and this money pays for our season and offers you a chance to receive two tickets for each of our six productions throughout the year. It also provides the opportunity for you to have your name or your business placed in our programs throughout the season. Please consider this opportunity because this is our primary source of support for our productions. If interested please contact, Brenda Martin at 910-990-4510

Interesting facts about Pocahontas

Pocahontas was born in Werowocomoco in eastern Virginia.

It is believed that Pocahontas’ father had as many as 100 children. Pocahontas was one of his favorites.

Pocahontas had many names throughout her life. She was known as Matoak when she was very young and later known as Amonute.

The cast of Pocahontas continue rehearsals. Opening night is March 22 at 7:30 p.m. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Poca-1-6-18-039.jpg The cast of Pocahontas continue rehearsals. Opening night is March 22 at 7:30 p.m.