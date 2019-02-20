Local Junior Beta teams excel

Hobbton Middle School students participated in the N.C. Jr. Beta Club Convention in Greensboro. Pictured, from left, are: Josephine Blackman, Olivia Williams, Lailey Villatoro, Sara Daniels, Caroline Hunter and River Bass. - Josephine Blackman entered this quilt for the Beta Club Convention. -

During the North Carolina Junior Beta Club Convention, Hobbton Middle School was proud to see students bring their “A game.”

The event held in early February brought members from all over to Greensboro. Some of the competitions include performing arts, robotics, engineering, apparel design and many visual art categories. More than 30 students from the school participated in 19 competitions such as poetry, speech, science and engineering.

Josephine Blackman placed second in fiber arts by making a quilt she sewed by hand. A group of students placed third in an engineering contest by building a tower which held a baseball for a long time. The members of the team were Lailey Villatoro, River Bass, Caroline Hunter, Olivia Williams, and Sarah Daniels.

Alicia Hunter, Beta Club sponsor for Hobbton Middle, was excited about the student’s accomplishments. This year marks the first time more than one person placed in the competition.

“I feel like it gives the kids a learning experience where they get to meet other kids from the State of North Carolina because all of Junior Beta Clubs are in that building for the day,” Hunter said. “They also get to see other kids showcase their talents.”

Hunter, an eighth-grade English language arts teacher, has been involved with Beta Club for several years. During her high school years in Pitt County, she was the treasurer for the organization in Greenville.

The National Beta Club is the largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization in the United States. Dr. John W. Harris, a professor at Wofford College, founded the organization in 1934.

Its mission is to promote academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. Currently, there’s more than 500,000 active members and 8,000 clubs nationally and internationally. Junior Beta is for grades fourth through eighth and Senior Beta consist of high school students. Students in the club are required to maintain above average grades in classwork. They also participate in community service projects.

Students from Union Middle School and Midway Middle School also participated in the 2018-2019 Jr. Beta Club Convention. Under the visual arts category, Midway’s Anna Honeycutt placed third in drawing and Kasey Calcutt came in fourth for painting.

DeAnna McCullen, Beta Club advisor for Midway Middle, said the school is proud of the students who participated.

“I think it’s a good experience for the students whether they place in the top five of their category competition or whether they just compete,” McCullen said. “When they are on a team, they are learning how to work with others and collaborate, and how to manage their time. When they are working individually, they are learning how to manage their time so they are ready for the competitions. When they do not place, it is an opportunity for them to learn to deal with disappointment.

“They showed their Raider pride, win or not win,” McCullen said. “There were no losers. The only losers were the ones that did not participate.”

Middle school students show off spectrum of skills

