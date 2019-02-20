Masonry Academy opening free to dozen students

Ginger Stone, director of Career and Technical Education for Sampson County Schools, speaks to the board of education about masonry offerings. -

With assistance from Sampson Community College (SCC) and the Employment Security Commission, county school leaders are working to bring a series of masonry courses to students.

Ginger Stone, director of Career and Technical Education (CTE) for Sampson County Schools, presented the Masonry Academy plan to the Board of Education during a Tuesday work session. She was contacted by the college about offering a series of masonry courses for juniors and seniors.

In addition to learning about stonework, it will give participants a chance to earn certification through the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER).

The Masonry Academy will be open to 12 students at no cost, with the college’s Continuing Education program providing an instructor. SCC received a grant to pay for tuition, insurance and a book for each student, with a total of $280. The security commission is paying for supplies students will need if they qualify for the program.

It’s scheduled to start in early March and continuing through mid-May at the SCC Greenhouse and inside a classroom. School leaders considered the Charles E. Perry building but there was a concern that mixing materials would damage floors. Food and snacks will be provided during breaks. The program will last about four years, with two years spent as a high school student and the next two at SCC.

“We’re in the process of identifying students for the program,” Stone said. “As we identify them, then we will address transportation as needed.”

High school credit will not be awarded after completing the course, but there’s an opportunity to earn the NCCER certification and assistance with job placement. There are no qualifications for students to join the program.

Stone added that the district is working to get the program off the ground, with a limited amount of students. She would like the program to grow in the future.

“We want students who are interested and who will benefit from the program who need that skill,” Stone said.

Career Development Coordinators and counselors at schools throughout the district are letting students know about the opportunity.

“CTE is very excited about this program and the opportunities it could provide for our students,” Stone stated.

Ginger Stone, director of Career and Technical Education for Sampson County Schools, speaks to the board of education about masonry offerings. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_SCS-Board_1.jpg Ginger Stone, director of Career and Technical Education for Sampson County Schools, speaks to the board of education about masonry offerings.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.