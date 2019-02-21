Local schools’ budget needs addressed

Clinton City Schools superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson presents budget needs to the Sampson County Board of Commissioners during a budget planning session. - Sampson County Schools superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy presents budget needs to the Sampson County Board of Commissioners during a budget planning session. - Bracy - Johnson - -

A reduction in state funding provided to local school systems — like a decrease in instruction resource funds, greater restrictions on spending flexibility across allotments and increased state mandates like the K-3 class size legislation — has local school leaders asking for more money from the county’s commissioners.

During a budget planning session Tuesday morning, leaders from Sampson County Schools and Clinton City Schools presented their budgetary needs for the upcoming year.

Despite the commissioners increase in per pupil allocations for both districts in last year’s budget — a 2 percent hike from $1,047 to $1,069 — both districts are looking at facing additional cuts from state funding, but a growing number of needs within the schools.

According to Clinton City Schools superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, the district continues to grow academically and in student enrollment, but the current budget doesn’t allow for that growth.

In the last year, there has been a large number of budget-saving measures implemented, including adjusting the global learning partnership provider, maximizing the use of E-rate funding for technology, streamlining professional development to more in-house and partnering agencies, continuing the grass cutting and driver’s education contracts with staff and reorganizing the central office and administrative duties.

Nearly 90 percent of the city schools’ budget covers the costs associated with personnel. Like many other districts, Clinton City is staring deep into a class size reduction mandate that would only add additional positions to meet the growing needs.

Based on the district’s enrollment numbers, a minimum of two additional teachers will need to be added to second grade to cover the current first graders. If the upcoming kindergarten class is over 260, an additional kindergarten teacher will need to be added.

“By 2021, based on current averages, we would need an additional five to seven teachers,” Johnson explained.

Anticipated costs for the immediate teacher needs is expected to cost the system between $120,000 and $180,000.

Lawmakers are also discussing an increase in personnel salaries — 5 percent for teachers and 3 percent for other staff. With salary increases, the budget will also see an increase in associated costs like retirement and health insurance. Currently, Clinton City Schools’ local budget covers 34.57 positions, which would be an increase of $94,999.15 to the local budget expenses.

Sampson County Schools superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy says he is facing the same challenges.

“I’m living in the same world as far as budget constraints are concerned,” Bracy said. “We are both facing the same challenges with the rapid increase in state benefit costs.”

Johnson and his staff continue to look at a dwindling fund balance. Three years ago, the system’s fund balance was at $2.3 million, but has dropped to $1.5 million with more than $775,000 appropriated in the upcoming year.

It was just a few years ago that Bracy and his staff were facing a similar challenge.

“We had to get our financial house in order,” Bracy said.

In 2016-17, Sampson County Schools had a fund balance of $1.2 million in unassigned funds. That number grew to $2.16 million in 2017-18.

In the upcoming budget, Clinton City Schools is asking the county commissioners for an additional $308,000 to cover the costs associated with the rising costs of electric and utilities, additional teachers and an increase in salaries and benefits.

Other priority needs for the system, according to Johnson, are an additional SRO (School Resource Officer) to cover the three elementary schools, additional ESL teachers to cover a growing population of Hispanic students, additional support staff for students with behavioral challenges and additional professional development for staff hired with an alternative licenses.

Priority needs for Sampson County Schools, according to Bracy, are two additional maintenance staff members, a boiler for Hobbton High School, two dump trucks and the addition of three social workers for the district.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

