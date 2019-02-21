Shelter turnaround ‘a journey’

Ellis - Courtesy photo One of the many dogs that have been through the Sampson County Animal Shelter in the past year. The shelter has undergone a number of changes since a state inspection last March revealed a number of deficiencies. -

Nearly a year ago, the Sampson County Animal Shelter was thrust into the spotlight following a scathing state inspection. With the assistance of county administration and local and state animal experts, shelter officials have implemented new intake procedures, tweaked personnel and put into effect new practices designed to improve care for animals.

The shelter’s director Anna Ellis gave an update to the Sampson Board of Commissioners earlier this week, outlining the many measures taken. She noted improvements to facilities and operations, as well as modifications to staff and training.

In the current county budget, the animal shelter received an additional $60,000, which went toward reclassifying an existing position to a vet assistant position, as well as increasing medical supplies and purchasing new dog pens. Of the amount, $25,000 will fund a three-year project to replace all existing canine quarantine kennels with stainless steel mason kennels, equipped with cross-contamination barriers.

Ellis said that cleaning protocols have also been updated and the shelter veterinarian does unannounced walk-through visits at least every other week. The shelter now has four full-time positions — a director, manager, attendant and the vet assistant — and three part-timers.

“The addition of a veterinary assistant position to our staff complements our increase focus on the veterinary health of our animals,” said Ellis. “We appreciate the board’s foresight in approving this addition, which allows us to do more in-house treatments, which results in efficiencies in staff time, reduced veterinary bills and ensures compliance with all state animal care law.”

LED lighting has been installed in the primary kennel area and some painting has been done. The shelter now has access to some antibiotics and pain medications so that some minor ailments, such as mange, can be treated in-house.

The shelter’s staff, joined by county manager Ed Causey and assistant manager Susan Holder, completed five 2.5-hour veterinary care training sessions led by Trish Oglesby of Veterinary Medical Clinic. They also participated in a two-hour session led by Dr. Patricia Norris, director of the Animal Welfare Section (AWS) of the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Veterinary Division.

Norris and AWS Animal Health Technician Pat Sholar, who conducts shelter inspections, also met with county and shelter staff on four different occasions to peruse the shelter’s operational manual and all of its forms, policies and procedures.

Norris is expected to submit a comprehensive program review in the near future. At that time, recommended manual changes will be finalized. However, Ellis said many of the forms and procedures have already been updated.

Some of that documentation now includes expanded intake forms that includes diagrams of dogs and cats with a checklist for every portion of the animal’s body. Ellis said the new forms “allow us to capture more information from the impounding officers and pet owners.”

“We were just physically looking at (the animal before), but it was never documented,” she remarked. “Now it documented that every piece of the animal is checked when it comes in.”

Vaccination sheets, feed logs, veterinary care and medication records and exercise logs have also been updated or implemented. Forms regarding owner surrenders have also been further clarified.

“The new procedures are top of the line, and the documentation is top notch,” said Commissioner Sue Lee. “By the number of calls I get about the animal shelter, it is truly important to our citizens, and I think we are getting a really great service. I’m proud of the work you’ve done.”

Lee mentioned a recent inspection by Sholar, who came by the shelter earlier this month.

Sholar’s glowing assessment noted the many changes made, including the animal assessment and new lighting. She also pointed out the exercise logs posted on the kennels of dogs housed for more than 30 days in the shelter, as well as size-appropriate toys for each of the animals that were cleaned daily.

The exercise logs and toys were a couple of the moves made in direct response to Sholar’s inspection last year.

That inspection of the Sampson facility revealed a lack of necessary veterinary care for animals, improper record-keeping and the euthanization of more than a dozen dogs and cats before the required minimal three-day holding period. Nearly all those animals were put down within 24 hours of intake.

The AWS, in a letter to Sampson County officials dated March 12, 2018, informed them of the violations, for which the county was assessed a civil penalty of $4,800.

Corrective actions began immediately after that, and have been ongoing for nearly a year.

Commissioner Jerol Kivett said those improvements need to be a continuous process.

“I’m impressed as well, but I want to remind you that this is a journey — it is not a destination,” said Kivett. “I think the public sees so much cruelty to animals in a rural county like ours just riding through the countryside. The thing that is good here is that when we do get them to the animal shelter, that doesn’t continue — that we treat them like we should.

”I just want to make sure we continue this every day and improve every day,” Kivett continued. “That’s what we’re looking for and the public is expecting.”

Ellis said revised adoption protocols encourage local adoptions, with the general public given the first 48 hours to adopt an adoptable animal before they are offered to rescue groups.

In 2018, the shelter had a total intake of 2,110 animals. There were 224 adoptions, 104 returned to owners, 828 rescued and 942 euthanized. The euthanasia rate was 44.6 percent, which shelter officials said was a decrease of 10 percent from 2017.

“The main negative feedback I have noticed is the euthanasia. When the shelter gets full, I’m the one who has to make that decision as to who stays and who goes, and I deal with that decision,” said Ellis, who noted that selection process begins at animals in the facility the longest at that time. “There are animal advocates and people out there who would love us to keep animals indefinitely. That’s not possible. Our shelter just can’t hold that.”

An influx of animals — the shelter received 50 on a single day recently — means that decision may often have to be made expeditiously.

“It’s not an easy job,” said Ellis, “and I have to be practical about it. Euthanasia brings negative feedback, but we can’t save every single one of them. I’d love to, but we can’t.”

Commissioners Harry Parker and Thaddeus Godwin also lauded the improved operations and documentation, while board chairman Clark Wooten praised Ellis’ “professionalism.”

“It’s not a perfect situation, but you and your staff have turned (around) one of the biggest negatives that has come to this county since I’ve been here,” said Wooten, who similarly praised county and shelter staff, as well as the board. “If there is anyone in this county that has not seen the effort that y’all have put forward, it’s on them, it’s not on y’all. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it. You have our full support.”

Ellis https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Ellis-mug.jpg Ellis One of the many dogs that have been through the Sampson County Animal Shelter in the past year. The shelter has undergone a number of changes since a state inspection last March revealed a number of deficiencies. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_shelter-pic.jpg One of the many dogs that have been through the Sampson County Animal Shelter in the past year. The shelter has undergone a number of changes since a state inspection last March revealed a number of deficiencies. Courtesy photo

Animal facility revamps operations; officials urge continued progress

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.