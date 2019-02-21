Congressman visits UMO

United States Congressman David Rouzer visited the University of Mount Olive Kornegay student farm to discuss opportunities for students pursuing an education in agriculture. Pictured are Austin Rash, a junior agricultural education major from Iredell County; Mackenzie Hall, a junior animal science major from Davidson County; Rouzer; and James Johnson, a junior agricultural education from Johnston County. -
United States Congressman David Rouzer visited the University of Mount Olive Kornegay student farm to discuss opportunities for students pursuing an education in agriculture. Pictured are Austin Rash, a junior agricultural education major from Iredell County; Mackenzie Hall, a junior animal science major from Davidson County; Rouzer; and James Johnson, a junior agricultural education from Johnston County.
Pictured are the University of Mount Olive President Dr. David Poole; James Johnson, a junior agricultural education from Johnston County; Mackenzie Hall, a junior animal science major from Davidson County; Rouzer; and Austin Rash, a junior agricultural education major from Iredell County.
United States Congressman David Rouzer visited the University of Mount Olive Kornegay student farm to discuss opportunities for students pursuing an education in agriculture. Pictured are Austin Rash, a junior agricultural education major from Iredell County; Mackenzie Hall, a junior animal science major from Davidson County; Rouzer; and James Johnson, a junior agricultural education from Johnston County.
Pictured are the University of Mount Olive President Dr. David Poole; James Johnson, a junior agricultural education from Johnston County; Mackenzie Hall, a junior animal science major from Davidson County; Rouzer; and Austin Rash, a junior agricultural education major from Iredell County.