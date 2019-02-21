Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Feb. 20 — Matthew Justin Moore, 25, of 276 N. Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond listed; court date is March 12.
• Feb. 20 — Dustin Wade Leonardo, 25, of 47 Forest Hill Court, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond listed; court date is March 19.
• Feb. 20 — Marlon Roy Hales, 31, of 2214 Sivertson Road, Autryville, was charged with possession of stolen property. No bond listed; court date is April 18.
• Feb. 20 — Jose Pedro Gonzalez, 44, of 48 Jones Branch Lane, Godwin, was charged with trespassing. No bond listed; court date is March 12.
Incidents/investigations
• Feb. 20 — Ramon Alejo of Newton Grove reported a break-in and theft of an AR-15, a television and a gaming console. Items valued at $1,400.
