Sampson County earns $300,000 tech, safety grant

Carr - Members of the Sampson County Schools Board of Education review documents during a work session. -

Thanks to an in-kind grant, officials from Sampson County Schools are improving safety at several schools through technology.

Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, assistant superintendent of instructional services for Sampson County Schools, spoke about the district’s participating in the Safer Schools in America Impact Grant through Global Grid For Learning (GG4L) and McRel International. The grant is expected to bring in $300,000 for three years, with funds being divided up between three schools. Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, Hargrove Elementary School, and Hobbton High School were selected to participate.

“We’re appreciative of the opportunity,” Carr said recently to members of the Board of Education.

According to the organization, the initiative was developed by a national panel of experts to facilitate a positive school climate and incorporate conditions related to engagement, environment, and safety, with considerations for emotional and physical safety, anti-bullying, anti-substance abuse, emergency readiness, school building design, human variables as well as threats resulting from technology vulnerabilities. More than 80 schools were selected for the grant, which totaled $25 million.

Funding will be use for up to five educational technology (Edtech) programs, along with support and services to start them. There’s a variety of vendors and items to choose from during a three-year period ending June 30, 2022. Programs may assist with social, emotional and behavior matters. On the elementary levels includes improvements such as visitors passes.

She added that many startup companies are working to get into buildings so their products can be used for a few years, with requests for district leaders to officially own it. Carr said it would be up to each school, if they wanted to make a purchase and continue with the Edtech programs. She believes the plan is also a good way for schools to test certain services, before a commitment is made.

“They’re hoping that those three schools would like to share their great experiences with other schools and then potentially have us as a purchaser after three years,” Carr said.

After documents are finalized, Carr will meet with the principals about the products they would like to see in their schools. Some of the Edtech programs are Academic Window, which dealing with emotional and behavioral health; KeepnTrack, with software designed to improve safety in schools through a sign-in process that quickly provides sex offender checks; and PikMyKid, with main features school dismissal automation, a safety panic button and an anonymous tip line.

During the three-year programs, research will be conducted by McREL and GG4L on selected vendors, according to Sandra Elliott, Chief Academic Office for GG4L. Some of the data will include usage at each school.

Board Chair Tim Register thanked Carr and Belva Lovitt, director of technology, media and Erate Services, for their on the grant.

“It’s certainly worthwhile and I look forward to hearing from you once you get deeper into it and have more details about what the schools chosen to do,” Register said. “I’ve scanned that list and lot of it involves security and technology. That’s one of the big threats that we have with our kids now, being online and being able to do so many things.”

Carr https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_dr-carr-1-.jpg Carr Members of the Sampson County Schools Board of Education review documents during a work session. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Sampson-Schools_1.jpg Members of the Sampson County Schools Board of Education review documents during a work session.

Roseboro-Salemburg, Hargrove, Hobbton High to benefit

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.