New program offers employment options

Sampson Community College is offering students a new program this fall. Supply Chain Management opens a new door to potentially lucrative employment options for those who can manage supply chains in various business settings.

“It is a new two-year option we are offering this fall, but students can sign up now,” says Lauren Huskey, Department Chair of Business Administration and Accounting at SCC. “This new option will include a lot of business and accounting principles like other programs we offer but this will add logistics and trucking management into the mix.”

The Supply Chain Management curriculum prepares individuals for career opportunities in distribution, transportation, warehousing, trucking operations, supply chain, and manufacturing organizations. Course work includes the international and domestic movement of goods from the raw material sources through production and to the consumer.

Courses in economics and finance, transportation, warehousing, inventory control, material handling, purchasing, computerization, supply chain operations, federal transportation and safety regulations are emphasized. Graduates will qualify for positions in many supply chain and logistics positions in government agencies, manufacturing, and service organizations. Employment opportunities include entry-level distribution, planning, material management, warehousing, inventory, transportation, and international freight.

“This will get students on the fast track regarding operations management,” adds Huskey. “A graduate could take over production, logistics and the supply chain in various fields. We are very excited to be offering this program and I would encourage those interested to prepare today by contacting us and getting on the list before fall.”

Supply chain undergraduate placement rates are between 85-100 percent and usually graduates are accepting higher starting salaries than finance and accounting majors. The average starting salary for undergraduates is $53,584. The average supply chain manager salary in the United States is $108,498, but the range falls between $95,861 and $125,344.

For more information about this new program offering, contact Huskey at [email protected]

Instructor Lauren Huskey teaches business and accounting classes at Sampson Community College.