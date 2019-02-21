The Rev. Jimmy Melvin, moderator for the round-table event, prepares his notes for the upcoming forum. -

As we continue to celebrate Black History, let us continue to focus on the Historical Role of the Black Church in the advancement of a great people. The question David asked Saul in respond to his confrontation with Goliath, Is there not a cause? We ask ourselves, the same question, is there not a cause for equality and justice for the African American People. The answer is, Yes, there is a cause, as we reflect, recollect, correct and redirect. Our focus must be continually on the struggle for equality and fairness for all.

As a people, bearing witness to the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., let the community of Sampson County and this generation yield ourselves in response to the Word of God, to whom much is given, much is required.

We invite pastors, ministry leaders, laity and other community leaders to participate with us FEb. 25 at 6 p.m. for a forum at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The discussion will be on the Role of the Black Church in our struggle for equality for African American People.

