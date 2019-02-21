Rise up, rejoice in His word

Do you “rejoice always”?

Are we, the people of the United States of America, living in a land of plenty with more possessions than we know what to do with and little time devoted to rejoicing and really enjoying the bounty of God’s blessings? Have we allowed our lives to be consumed by over extended schedules with Father and family time squeezed in, jeopardized relationships with the Lord and loved ones who get leftovers, and emptiness inside hearts and homes where Jesus does not reign and rejoicing doesn’t happen continuously?

“Rejoicing in the Lord always; again I say rejoicing,” is Biblical and beautiful when He lives within and life is good, even when things seem bad! Are we, His blessed children living in a country founded on Christian principles, apathetic accepting or actively praying about God’s Word and ways being removed from public places and within peoples’ lives?

Are we politically correct fence sitters, silent Christians, apathetic doers of His word, and (or) fearful to rise up and rejoice “for such a time as this” when what is wrong seems right — what is right seems wrong, seasons are unpredictable, signs of end time are reality, and letting your light shine for Jesus, while rejoicing always, raises eyebrows? Are we satisfied to remain low key in witness and worship for our Lord or sweetly standing on the promises of Christ our King, rejoicing and letting His praises ring? The choice is up to you and me with eternal consequences coming when we stand before Thee!

God’s Word is packed with reminders to rejoice always and sing for joy at the works of His hands! Pause to ponder powerful messages from the Master. Grab your Bible if you’re home or at work or ask your phone to speak these scripture as you drive: Psalm 25:2 and 119:162 – Rejoice over His word, Psalm 94:2; Rejoice over His works, Esther 8:15; rejoice in success, Matthew 8:12; rejoice in trial for your reward is in heaven, Luke 15:10; rejoice when someone is saved, Zechariah 9:9; rejoice in humility, 1 Samuel 11:15; rejoice in your salvation, Matthew 2:10; rejoice with exceedingly great joy as those who saw the star, 1 Corinthians 13:6; rejoice in truth, Luke 1:47; and rejoice in God our Savior!

How blessed we are to live in eastern North Carolina! My pastor, Dr. Ray Ammons, gives His sheep stickers each year to put on our car bumpers or wherever we choose that proclaim: Love where you live! Within we live, one can find a church home on every city corner or country road to gather together with brothers and sisters in Christ to worship and rejoice! Christian leadership reigns within our region! Brotherly love is alive and well where we live! How fortunate we are to share His Word and ways openly and REJOICE loudly while sowing seeds lovingly wherever He leads. I’m proud to humbly, happily, and lovingly live where I do on Earth… while enjoying the journey with great anticipation of eternal rejoicing in Heaven when my work here is done! How about you, my friends? Are you happy where you live here with sweet satisfaction of being prepared to live forever and ever in paradise with the Lord and loved who have passed before you? This story stirs with a passionate plea for all of us to ‘get our houses in order’, make things right with our Lord, loved ones, or anyone we have ought against, and live the rest of our lives serving God and rejoicing always…again, I say rejoicing in the Lord always!

Tim’s Gift Ministry has hosted a Rise Up Christian event in Clinton (thanks to local sponsors, loyal Board Members, volunteers, and prayer partners) in our city for seven years … there is power in that number. Through the years God has provided and helped us see the power of unity among His people. A local summer outreach event, Illuminate, and this winter outreach event, Rise Up, have partnered to reach more people and pull the youth of our communities together for two powerful Christian outreach opportunities each year. With gratitude to Pastor Dwayne Dunning and CCC staff, Tim’s Gift staff, and the people God puts in place to make Illuminate and Rise UP all He desires…I praise the Lord and rejoice our loud in love and appreciation!

When spreading God’s Word and ways, as people in our neck of the woods do so wonderfully, Satan shows up to turn over apple carts and taunt at every turn. Each of the seven Rise Up events have caused headaches and created hurdles that could have ceased our rejoicing and caused us to throw in the towel and say, ‘ we’re tired …it’s not worth the time and energy required while pondering ‘does it really makes a difference in people’s lives!

Then, in God’s perfect timing…He sends signs – through people stopping by Tim’s Gift, calling, FB posts, texts, or writing letters – to tell how their lives were changed but they didn’t want to respond publicly at Rise UP, how free food and fabulous fellowship meant so much, how vendors Denise and Larry Scronce organized (the first four Rise Up’s) met needs in ways we never would have imagined, how Dr. Viehman and other powerful men and women’s testimonies through message and music touched their hearts, how seeing our young people, with older people helping, come together to do local mission work gave them hope for the youth Rising Up as soldiers of the cross, and random comments of encouragement that make us ( Tim’s Gift and Illuminate organizers) Rise Up, Rejoice and Reach Out to God (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit) for guidance and gusto to keep pressing forward and proclaiming the good news of Jesus Christ per His perfect plans!

Last year’s Rise Up left me exhausted and eager for a sign if God wanted us to keep on or stop doing Rise Up’s! With three cars loaded down with leftovers and supplies from Rise Up, two Board Members, my brother, son, sister, and I piled boxes all over the prayer table and floor at Tim’s Gift. They left; I stayed to organize the boxes, wish more people had attended, wonder why electricity went out in “Love of Christ’s’ food truck in the middle of serving our youth, ask if it was to be continued or if 2018 would be the last Rise UP – and in the quiet, still of that cold February night – “knowing it was God” – peace and promise rose up in my heart! A heart so in love with my Jesus welcomed His sweet presence, promise, and pictured Tim and James rejoicing in Heaven with the Lord and loving every eternal moment of paradise. I fell on my knees… seeking forgiveness for my lack of faith and longing for larger numbers to attend Rise Up and other Christian events, knowing He says when one or two are gathered in His name, He is there!

In the still of the night with boxes piled high and exhaustion hovering, it was just Jesus and me rejoicing out loud one minute, silently the next! And in that very room…there was quite enough love for me and the whole wide world that He’s got in His hands! That time on my face, crying out in despair, experiencing God in ‘my garden of Gethsemane’ was a sign that we the people created and cared for by our heavenly Father must keep pressing forward, Rising Up, and Rejoicing Always – “I say Rejoice Always”…for soon and very soon, our work here will be done or Jesus will return to claim His Bride…and we will head to Heaven for eternal rejoicing or to hell for eternal life where God is not!

Rising up from the cold floor, I confessed my shortcomings, stood tall, and shouted from inside the small white building where God is glorified… “God, You are our strength and we will keep on Rising Up and sharing your sonshine wherever You lead”!

Driving home, my cell phone rang. Scrambling to find it amidst the mess in my car, I heard a sweet voice sharing a divine message sent as a sure sign, sealed and delivered by His Holy Spirit’!

“Becky, I just tucked my children in bed after a great day at Rise Up. Driving home, my daughter spoke up from the back seat with news I felt led to tell you tonight. When you and Pastor Russ passed out the clinging crosses at the end of Rise Up… she said throughout the invitation, she asked Jesus to come into her heart and save her. She wanted to go up but hesitated and it was over before she got enough courage. So, she told me and her brother in the car and cried like a baby; now, my husband and I are home rejoicing! Thank you for having Rise Up. If only one person came to Jesus, it was worth it…and this year that one person was our little girl…I love you more”!

I pray that everyone reading this love story of rejoicing will share it with others so that Jesus is glorified as we Pass On the Good News of the Gospel! If you find it in your heart to Rise Up and attend the 7th Rise Up event at the Sampson Agri-Expo Center tomorrow, we believe you will enjoy blessings of an afternoon of home and foreign mission opportunities, good food, fun, fellowship, praise, worship, and leave rejoicing, again I say rejoicing always!

Come and see what God can do when His children Rise Up and seek Him with repentant, rejoicing hearts?

By Becky Spell Vann Contributing columnist

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

