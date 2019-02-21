Good news or fake news?

The term “fake news” is one that we ought never to hear, but we do. It has become a bit common to hear it of our major news sources. While considering this very article, the term came up once again in the major news cycles and then the actuality of it in a much smaller but more local appearance. It used to be that one could claim truthfulness concerning something by stating, “I heard it on the news”, but no more. Listener confidence is at an all time low. People doubt the very sources they used to go to for truth. The reason? Those sources have been found guilty of just reporting what they wanted to report, without any effort to ascertain if it was true or not. One might think that with the above being true, people in general would be screaming loudly for a return to factual news reporting, but sadly, that is not the case either. Now that we are exposed regularly to a “social media”, we find that it is no more honest and truthful than those “professional” news reporters. Anyone can post any thing on social media, without knowing if it is true or not, and even if they do already know it is not true. Sad indeed that people will actually parrot those things, stating them to others as if they are proven facts. Oh, for a return to truth and honesty in all communication with mankind. We simply do not need any “fake news”!

The wise man Solomon stated, “Buy the truth, and sell it not; also wisdom, and instruction, and understanding” (Proverbs 23:23). Jesus told certain Jews that believed on him, “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:31-32). The word of God given by authority of Jesus Christ is that which is referred to in the New Testament as “the gospel of Christ” (Rom. 1:16-17). The Greek word that is translated “gospel” literally means “glad tidings” or in our more common vernacular, “good news”. Such, if not tainted or perverted by mere man is the unadulterated truth. When praying to His Father on behalf on His apostles, Jesus prayed, “Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth” (John 17:17). Later, Peter would write, “But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you” (I Peter 1:25). This “good news” is so welcome because of the end results of learning it and living by it. It is the power of God unto salvation (Rom. 1:16). It is able to save your soul (James 1:21). It will purify your soul (I Peter 1:22) and is the seed by which one is born again (I Peter 1:23). No wonder Solomon said to buy the truth and sell it not! No wonder we need the “good news” rather than fake news!.

But ah, alas, the same can be done to this “good news” as is done with secular news. The apostle Paul warned the Galatians, “…there be some that trouble you, and would pervert the gospel of Christ. But though we, or angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accurse. As we said before, so say I now again, If any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed” (Gal. 1:7-9). Peter stated concerning certain things that the apostle Paul had written, saying “which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest, as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction” (II Peter 3:16). False teachers use scripture. Satan quoted scripture in the temptations he cast upon the Lord (Matt. 4:6), but it was a perverted form of the “good news”, not the pure truth. The herald of fake news does not present it as error, but wrapped in smooth words and emotional appeals. Paul referred to some “fake spiritual news anchors” saying, “they that are such serve not our Lord Jesus Christ, but their own belly; and by good words and fair speeches deceive the hearts of the simple” (Rom. 16:18). Jesus warned, “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves” (Matt. 7:15).

Often it is easy to get people to believe the fake news, in the secular realm or in the spiritual realm, because they really do not want to hear the truth. It has often been said that people hear what they want to hear, and for a large part, that is true. Concerning the spiritual realm, Paul warned that the time would come when people did not want to hear sound doctrine, but would seek teachers that would tickle their ears (II Tim. 4:3-4). Another reason for so many to fall prey to the “fake news” is ignorance. Ignorance is not a bad word, it simply means a lack of knowledge. We all have a lack of knowledge, just concerning different subjects. No matter whether it is the secular realm or the spiritual, the answer to ignorance is study. Do not accept that which is heralded as true just because someone who is considered a professional said it, it makes you feel good about yourself or even if it seems like it might be right. Check it out to ascertain for yourself if it is fake news or the good news. Paul said, “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth” (II Tim. 2:15). “Am I therefore become your enemy, because I tell you the truth?” (Gal. 4:16)

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

