This is not the time

Ecclesiastes chapter 3 tells us there is a time to do certain things. For example, a time to be born and a time to die. A time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted. A time to weep and a time to weep, and a time to laugh. A time to speak, and a time to keep silent.

However, now it not the time to not have time.

I often use the game of football as a metaphor to oftentimes explain and illustrate what I am trying to say. If we would suppose our lives are like four quarters of a football game, then there are four things in life whereby now is not the time to not have time. Each quarter has something very important to say to each of us.

The first quarter is saying, now is not the time to not have time for God. This is a common theme of my ministry. We must take time out for God as often as we can. It is God who knows and determines how much time we have. It is also God who can only increase or decrease our time here on earth. It only makes sense to always have time for God. Take time out to pray to Him and to read what He says in in Word.

The second quarter is saying, now is not the time to not have time for God’s work. We are all created to do something pertaining to God’s will for our lives. In fact, the bibles says we have been born again to do the good works that God has ordained for us to do. Jesus Christ once told His disciples in John 14:12, “… he that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also, and greater works than these shall he do.”

In order to do the good and great works for God we must be nourished and strengthened by the Word of God. You cannot be nourished and strengthened to do the works God has ordained for you to do if we do not complete the first quarter correctly. To many of us are allowing other thing to take up our time. Some of us use the time we have, to do what we want to do, instead of doing what God wants us to do. The work of God can never be put on the back burner.

The third quarter is saying, now is not the time to not have time for our family and friends. I recently went to a funeral of one of my fraternity brothers, (Alpha Phi Alpha). My deceased brother pledged with me along with nine others. Our line names was, “The Trucking 11.” At the funeral, I learned that only five of us was still alive. I missed knowing that they were sick because I didn’t take the time. I missed their funerals because I didn’t take the time. I missed many opportunities to fellowship with them while they were alive, because I didn’t take the time.

If you have a family member or a friend that you have not seen or talked to in a while, by all means, take the time to do so now. God does everything through people. We often miss blessings by not taking the time to spend time with family and friends. And we often end up with regrets.

The fourth quarter is saying, now is not the time to not have time for YOU. There is only one you and like everyone else, you have been marvelously, fearfully and wonderfully made. You cannot be so marvelous, or so fearfully or so wonderful, if you do not take time out just for you. We all like to say, ” you cannot help somebody else if you don’t take care of yourself.”

God said, remember the Sabbath Day and keep it holy. He gave us that day as a day of rest. That is how you keep it holy, you rest. There are 168 hours in a week. God expects and commands us to 24 of those hours for rest and relaxation. Be obedient.

When all is said and done, and you have successfully played all four quarters the way God wants you to play, then your life will be like the Super Bowl. Full of excitement, joy, pleasure, anticipation and peace.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

