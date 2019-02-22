College’s new Fire Academy receives gear

Pictured, from left, are: Alan Williams, chief of the Taylor’s Bridge Fire Department; Emmanuel Howell, Rialey Garcia, Crystal Weber, Aaron Lee, Karah Smith, Dyllan Edge, Katelyn Barefoot, Jorge Juanchi and Matthew Spell, cadets of the Academy; and Hagan Thornton, assistant chief at Taylors Bridge. -

Sampson Community College’s new Fire Academy is better equipped to provide firefighters with adequate training.

On the heels of receiving a used fire truck last week, the Academy accepted a donation of used turnout gear from the Taylor’s Bridge Fire Department. Both donations will assist with training efforts.

As part of the college’s Workforce Development and Continuing Education Department, the Fire Academy prepares graduates for a career in the fire service industry and supports local volunteer fire departments provide valuable training.

According to SCC’s lead instructor for the program, Dominic Orlando, the donation will allow the participants to correctly train in gear.

“The turnout gear that was donated by Taylor’s Bridge Fire Department will allow students to train in gear without fear of damaging their departments gear,” Orlando explained. “It will also benefit those students that are not affiliated with a fire department and cannot afford to rent or purchase gear to have a set of gear they can use during training events.”

Sampson Community College serves as the North Carolina Department of Insurance Delivery Agency for Sampson County encompassing firefighter, driver operator, aerial, and technical rescue specialties.

The Academy, according to school representatives, provides a variety of levels of training.

“Students of the academy will learn everything from putting out a fire and taking care of the victims to traffic management and hazmat procedures when there is a fire,” Aleta Whaley, Director of Public Service Training, said. “Fire chiefs in Sampson County have agreed that having a centralized place where individuals can go and receive their fire training is greatly needed. As it is now, individuals have to travel throughout the county trying to complete their certification.”

Those interested in joining the Academy must be at least 16 years of age. A high school diploma or GED is required for those over 18 years of age. Candidates must have a valid driver’s license, and have passed a physical examination. There are no residency requirements.

The donation of turnout gear comes just a week after the Academy received a fire truck from the Ridgeway Fire Department in Norlina. The truck, a 1985 GMC, was the first truck the department purchased as an incorporated department. Cadets from Sampson’s Fire Academy were on hand to pick up the truck.

“We are very thankful for this donation of turnout gear as we grow the Fire Academy,” Amanda Bradshaw, Dean of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, said. “This donation represents the spirit of community and belief that we are working to improve our volunteer departments together. We always welcome donations.”

Any fire department wishing to donate items to help build the skills of the cadets who are part of the Academy, are asked to contact Whaley at 910-900-4018 or [email protected]

