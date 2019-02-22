Clinton man charged in 2017 robbery

Rogers -

A Clinton man who assaulted a woman and snatched her purse outside the CVS Pharmacy in Clinton back in 2017 was found in Virginia, extradited back to Sampson and is now facing charges locally.

Ray Demont Rogers, 40, who formerly had addresses on Quail Run Lane and Rye Lane in the Clinton area, was recently served with charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault on a female, stemming from the June 2017 robbery.

Rogers was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $75,000 secured bond.

Warrants were issued in January 2018 in connection with the incident, however it was not until October 2018 that Rogers was located in Virginia and arrested, Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards said.

He was extradited back to North Carolina and brought before the magistrate last week and served the offenses, according to reports filed Wednesday by Clinton Police. Rogers was also served an order for his arrest on a charge of common law robbery, for which he received an additional $4,500 bond. That charge stemmed from an October 2017 warrant.

Rogers was initially able to elude authorities following the assault.

According to previous reports, around 9:40 p.m. on June 5, 2017, a female customer was placing items in her vehicle in the CVS parking lot when she was approached by a black male demanding her purse. The assailant reportedly struck the female in the face several times as he snatched the purse, then fled the scene, Clinton Police officials said at the time.

The victim drove to the Clinton Police Department to report the incident, at which time EMS personnel responded and treated her for minor injuries at the scene. Uniform officers began searching the area and located a person matching the description on Johnson Street, however the person fled on foot and was not able to be found at that time.

The case was handed over to the department’s Neighborhood Improvement Team.

“The Neighborhood Improvement Team investigated the crime and were able to collect evidence from the scene that helped identify Ray Rogers as the suspect,” Edwards said Thursday.

This is far from Rogers’ first run-in with local authorities.

A criminal record search through the N.C. Department of Public Safety revealed a laundry list of convictions for Rogers dating back to 1995, when he was convicted of assault and battery in Duplin County at the age of 16.

Rogers has previously been convicted in Duplin, Sampson and Pender of various offenses, including kidnapping, larceny, common law robbery, forgery, breaking and entering, assault, drug possession, larceny of a motor vehicle and receiving a stolen vehicle.

Rogers has been in and out of prison over the years, most recently serving consecutive sentences that extended from July 2009 to April 2016, the result of five different convictions from offenses that all occurred in Sampson in early 2008, according to the NCDPS database.

The last three years of that sentence was for a kidnapping conviction, court records show.

