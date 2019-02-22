Steps to save a life

Diego Fleury-Mendible will be honored soon for becoming an Eagle Scout. - An automated external defibrillator (AED) was recently installed for the Clinton soccer field by Boy Scout Diego Fleury-Mendible. -

Diego Fleury-Mendible loves spending time on the soccer field as a member of the Clinton Dark Horses.

“You have to be smart with the ball and you have work well with your teammates,” he said about how the fun and competition raises the heartbeats of players. “It’s a really good sport to help you stay in shape. If you have a good group of buddies, you can really have a lot of fun playing it.”

He started moving balls with his feet at the age of 6 and enjoys the technical aspects of the sport. For a lot of youths, cardiac arrest strikes may occur during physical and strenuous exercise. The 16-year-old sophomore from Clinton High School (CHS) wants to make sure everyone is prepared for the unexpected. To become an Eagle Scout — the highest ranking in the the Boy Scouts of America organization — Fleury-Mendible recently installed a Automated External Defibrillator (AED) for the soccer field.

An AED is a device where sticky pads and sensors are placed on the chest and collects information on heart rhythms, which is sent to a computer in the AED. It analyzes the heart rhythm to find out if a shock is needed. There’s several AED units on campus, but none close to the field. With assistance from other scouts, Fleury-Mendible installed the unit and it’s now available for emergency situations for his teammates and opponents.

“I didn’t want anyone while playing the sport to collapse from heart conditions or anything of the sort,” he said. “I thought it was important to have it there.”

He also asked instructors to show the soccer team and coaches how to use the AED and perform CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), if necessary, during cardiac arrest situations.

Fleury-Mendible was also motivated by his loved ones to start the project. His family has a history of cardiac arrhythmia, a condition where the heart beats too fast, too slow, or in an irregular rhythm. His grandpa, Juan Carlos, passed away suddenly at 50.

“I was thinking about how my mom has some heart conditions and it runs in the family a little bit,” Fleury-Mendible said. “I wanted to do something to prevent anything from happening to somebody else.”

He collected money by going door-to-door and sent letters to donors. His goal was accomplished immediately after Hurricane Florence, which delayed his project because of the storm’s impact on the community. The Eagle Scout ceremony is scheduled for early March.

Fleury-Mendible has been a member of the scouts since 2010 is now a member of Troop 80 in Clinton for four years. He said it was a wonderful organization for young boys to learn basic life skills, good morals and public service. With a membership of more than 2.5 million, less than 5 percent earn the ranking each year. For Fleury-Mendible, his duties in the organization will not end no time soon.

“When I’m doing public stuff, I want to make sure to let people know that I’m part of the scouts and how I got a lot of knowledge and skills from the scouts,” he said about representing the organization in a positive way.

After earning his diploma from CHS, Fleury-Mendible would like to study medicine and become a neurosurgeon.

“Big dreams, but I always had a passion for the human mind,” he said. “I think it’s cool on how it works and how it thinks. I always wanted to help other people too.”

His father, Andres Fleury, and mother, Mariana Mendible, both doctors who make up Sampson Surgical Services, are very excited about their son’s major accomplishment.

“We’re extremely proud of him,” Fleury said about his son’s perseverance. “When he puts his mind into something, he really accomplishes what he has a goal. We’re not surprised that he got his Eagle Scout, we knew he was going to do it. We couldn’t ask for a better kid.”

Diego Fleury-Mendible will be honored soon for becoming an Eagle Scout. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Scout_10.jpg Diego Fleury-Mendible will be honored soon for becoming an Eagle Scout. An automated external defibrillator (AED) was recently installed for the Clinton soccer field by Boy Scout Diego Fleury-Mendible. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Scout_11.jpeg An automated external defibrillator (AED) was recently installed for the Clinton soccer field by Boy Scout Diego Fleury-Mendible.

CHS student installs defibrillator at soccer field

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.