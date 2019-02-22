Autryville FD sets open house for new station

Autryville’s new fire department, which will be site of an open house March 2. - In 2017, Chief Andrew Hawkins, center, assesses damage at the Autryville Fire Department. - A tornado damaged the Autryville Fire Department in 2017. -

AUTRYVILLE — After recovering from a tornado that destroyed their station, Chief Andrew Hawkins and firefighters from the Autryville Fire Department are looking forward to showing everyone their new home.

The department is hosting a grand opening and open house for its new station from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at 305 N. Hotel St., Autryville. An opening ceremony with announcements is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Refreshments and finger foods will be served during the day.

“We’ll be there all day and people can come and go as they please,” Hawkins said. “It’s our way to say thank you to everybody that helped us along the way.”

For more than a year, the firefighters operated in a trailer after their station was struck by a tornado on the evening of May 23, 2017. In all, the estimated cost of the new building, equipment and vehicles was near $1.8 million. The building alone is about $850,000. Funds came from insurance money and fundraisers from supporters across Sampson County and other communities. Firefighters began using certain parts of the building after Hurricane Florence for emergency reasons.

Hawkins said it’s an exciting time as they work toward finalizing everything. The new station is providing more convenience for the firefighters when it comes to using restrooms, living areas and offices for operations, he noted.

The building has a larger bay size allowing for more room if there’s a need to add more trucks. Before the tornado, there was four spots — now there’s six. A single fire engine was saved from the storm, which prompted the department to purchase more from Cumberland County, Cary and Bayleaf departments. There’s also a spare building across from the parking lot. Some of the other improvements include a day room, training space, additional office, kitchen and bedrooms.

“That door is closed and now we can move on and grow as a department,” Hawkins said about construction. “I’m excited that we’re done with it. I’m pretty sure the guys in the department and community are as well.”

In the spring, construction will lay another coat of asphalt outside — one of the last of many steps for the exterior of their home. Another plan is to build a memorial in the yard to remember firefighters or board members.

“We finally started to put our personal touches to it,” he said about the building. “We started putting decorative items up and they’re finally making it a home, which is the most exciting part to me.”

Autryville’s new fire department, which will be site of an open house March 2. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Station_1.jpg Autryville’s new fire department, which will be site of an open house March 2. In 2017, Chief Andrew Hawkins, center, assesses damage at the Autryville Fire Department. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Dept_5.jpg In 2017, Chief Andrew Hawkins, center, assesses damage at the Autryville Fire Department. A tornado damaged the Autryville Fire Department in 2017. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Dept_1.jpg A tornado damaged the Autryville Fire Department in 2017.

Former building damaged by 2017 tornado

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.