County schools set 2019-20 calendar

Leaders from Sampson County Schools are starting to make plans for the 2019-2020 period with a holiday schedule matching Clinton City Schools.

Dr. Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent of personnel services, presented the information which included input from Sampson’s Teacher Advisory Council for a calendar with 215 days and legal requirements for instruction time. It’s also aligned with Clinton schools for the first and last days of school, along with holiday breaks in the winter and spring.

“That was a concern of theirs,” Cabral said. “They said it would be easier to be in the same county and be aligned with starting, ending, breaks and things like that.”

The calendar draft includes 180 student days, 11 holidays, 10 set for annual vacation leave and 14 teacher workdays, which will be different for Sampson County and Clinton City educators. For the 2019-2020 school year, the first day of school for students is Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. The last day is Friday, June 5, 2020.

For students, the winter holiday break will begin Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 with a return date of Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. With the Easter/spring break students will start their break on April 10, 2020 (Good Friday), with the holiday being observed Monday, April 13. Sampson students will return back to school Monday, April 13, 2020.

Students from Sampson Early College High School are on a similar schedule with its first day of school set for Aug.8, 2019, with the last day being May 21, 2020.

A survey was sent to school administrators to collect opinions about the calendar. Some of the request included the first semester ending before Christmas; two full weeks for the winter holiday break; having professional development days in the second semester since the first semester is shorter; and having a full week at Easter, with an optional teacher workday on Good Friday.

Other request were to start school earlier in August. For Inclement weather days, staff members said they would like to be notified earlier for make-up day plans.

“We talked about the fact that we were waiting for legislators to meet to make decisions before we made decisions,” Cabral said about legislation regarding days being forgiven.

During the discussion, board vice-chairwoman Kim Schmidlin brought up a concern of testing and students losing instructional time in the semester because of Hurricane Florence.

“I know it had to be challenging for all of our high schools to get that instruction in with a week and half less,” Schmidlin said.

Cabral and other school officials noted that students weren’t effected. Official results will be presented at a further date.

The board will make a final decision on the school calendars during the regular meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Hobbton Elementary School, 12361 Hobbton Hwy., Newton Grove. Board members are also scheduled to approve a resolution supporting local control of school calendars.

