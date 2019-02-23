Juntos raises funds by ‘Kicking it’

Members of the Juntos Club spends time with students from the University of North Carolina Pembroke during a cultural event. The Juntos Club is preparing for a soccer tournament. -

As “Kicking It With Juntos” continues to gain momentum, supporters are looking forward to starting a new chapter for the tournament.

For the first time, coed teams will be added to the indoor soccer tournament at Sunset Avenue Elementary School. Games for the middle school division are scheduled to begin 4 p.m. Friday, March 1. The tournament will resume 8 a.m. Saturday, March 2, with high school players in action.

“This year’s twist is that we made it coed,” said Katherin Rivera, adviser for Juntos at Clinton High School and Sampson Middle School. “That should be really exciting. I’m not sure how that would go and I actually have had a lot of little girls interested in playing.”

Admission is $5 or three cans of food, plus $2. Food donations will be distributed to local pantries. Funds from the event will help members of the Juntos travel for trips and host events to help members of the community. The program, which means together in Spanish, is associated with 4-H and its overall purpose is to help Latino students with higher education goals.

Another fun aspect for the 2019 tournament is a team of teachers playing as well. The players will represent Clinton High School an educators from nearby counties.

“That should be really interesting,” Rivera said about the club’s only fundraiser featuring teachers this year.

She said the event has been a major success for community members, players and parents who like to watch the games. Rivera would like to see more support from other adults in the community.

“I think since we’re the only ones offering an indoor tournament is what makes it standout,” Rivera said. “I think the kids have really gotten to know it’s a fun day and they know the purpose is to support a school club.”

In the future, the club would like to host an outdoor tournament with college teams.

The last day for teams to register is Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Solucion Latina, 201C Northeast Blvd., Clinton. Rivera will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. Medical forms are also required for registration. For more information or to send forms before Tuesday, contact Rivera by email at [email protected]

“This is a great community event and we would love to have every one’s support,” she said.

