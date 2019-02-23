Rouzer hosting hurricane recovery roundtable

During a visit to the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, Congressman David Rouzer addresses local and political matters. -

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman David Rouzer is hosting a Hurricane Recovery Roundtable, an information session and overview of the critical recovery efforts led by non-profits and companies in the 7th District.

The roundtable will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 4, at the Ed Emory Auditorium, 165 Agriculture Drive, Kenansville.

The Hurricane Recovery Roundtable seeks to provide constituents with the opportunity to learn more about services available to those still recovering from Hurricane Florence. Members of the public will also have the opportunity to visit informational booths set up by local non-profits and companies.

Representatives from the following organizations will be present at the Hurricane Recovery Roundtable: Federal Emergency Management Agency, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, North Carolina Farm Bureau, Salvation Army, Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina, Duplin County Recovery, Habitat for Humanity, Duke Energy, North Carolina Baptist Men, North Carolina Cooperative Extension.

All constituents of the 7th District are encouraged to attend. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the roundtable will begin at 6:30 p.m.

During a visit to the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, Congressman David Rouzer addresses local and political matters.

From David Rouzer’s office

Submitted by Danielle Smotkin, NC-7 Communications Director.

