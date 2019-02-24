‘Hope’ opioid summit slated for Wednesday

- Stein -

Opioid abuse continues to be a serious problem in Sampson and surrounding counties, and the growing availability of those drugs is contributing to the epidemic of abuse and overdoses.

For that reason, the Sampson County Substance Abuse Coalition has plans to host a community-wide drug summit Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. This summit, free and open to the public, is being hosted to provide public awareness to a growing issue.

According to B.G. Kennedy, coalition member and one of the organizers of the event, the purpose of the summit is to provide the public with resources available to prevent and treat opioid misuse, highlight programs across the state and nation that are helping those living with the opioid use disorder and to provide training to area professionals who want to help those living with a substance use or abuse disorder.

“The goal of the coalition is to provide education about the dangers of addiction and support to families of those dealing with addiction,” Kennedy explained.

Registration will take place from 8:30-9:30 a.m., or can be done in advance online at https://bit.ly/2Kwl38s. Lunch will be provided with registration.

As part of the summit, event organizers have two guest speakers and multiple presenters on hand.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who has spent a great deal of time focusing on the problem of opioid addiction across the state, is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. Since becoming Attorney General, Stein and his office have worked to get the STOP Act legislation signed into place. This law helps decrease the amount of prescriptions being written and a limit on the amount of medication that is prescribed at one time.

Following lunch, at 12 p.m, the second speaker, Donald McDonald, a 14-year recovering addict, will share his story of addiction and recovery. Raised in Asheville, McDonald is currently the national field director for the Faces and Voices of Recovery.

Previously, McDonald served as the executive director for Addiction Professionals of North Carolina. He brings a great deal of experience in outreach, communications, collaboration, education, advocacy, and policy to the table. He has held previous roles of teacher, case manager, counselor, and social worker. Most recently, he worked across North Carolina educating communities about substance use disorders and recovery oriented systems of care as director of advocacy and education at Recovery Communities of North Carolina.

“We are experiencing the most current manifestation of the alcohol and drug problem human kind has lived with for millennia,” McDonald said. “The opioid epidemic is the most deadly public health crisis in American history, measured by a staggering body count.”

Other topics and presenters will include Dr. Shawn Howerton, emergency care and treatment; Lt. Stokes McKoy, Medication Take Back program; Kelly Parrish, RN, Naloxone distribution program; Melissa Reese, access to care; Lakeshia King, mobile crisis and services; Brandi Burchett, behavioral health programs; and Eddie Barnes, spiritual support for recovery.

According to Sarah Bradshaw, director of the Sampson County Department of Social Services, opioids far too often go from a necessary medication to being misused and the object of addiction. For that reason, event organizers are hoping to draw a wide variety of audience members to the summit, including the general public seeking to learn more about the growing problem with opiates.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_summit.jpg Stein https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Josh-Stein.jpg Stein

Community invited to free event

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

S.C.O.P.E 4 Hope Opioid Summit When: Feb. 27, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Where: Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center Free and open to the public

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.