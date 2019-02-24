Sampson’s push gains steam

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Clark Wooten, chairman for the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, makes his way around the room during his keynote address at Thursday’s Clinton 100 Committee banquet. He implored leaders of local industry to help him grow Sampson’s tax base through industry recruitment. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent A packed room listens to guest speaker Clark Wooten, who talked about the county’s newly-established Economic Development Fund, expected to hit $2 million later this year. Those funds will be used to purchase property and develop infrastructure for industrial sites. -

As Clark Wooten paced through the crowd in the Agri-Exposition Center’s Heritage Hall, filled with local dignitaries and people whose businesses fuel Sampson’s economic engine, he implored them to help him build something bigger.

Wooten has been omnipresent around the county as of late, preaching the positive effects a newly-established Economic Development Fund could have in breathing new life into the county’s business and industrial landscape. The Sampson Board of Commissioners chairman brought that message to the Clinton 100 Committee Thursday at its annual banquet.

“We don’t want to just survive; we want to thrive,” Wooten imparted to those in attendance. “And we thrive working together. We want to build a legacy that lasts beyond you and I. If we stand as one, we stand a chance. Start thinking, we’re Sampsonians first.”

He said that unifying spirit — sharing of ideas, networking, combining resources — was what was needed to hook fish, big and small, and lure them to this county.

“I’m hell-bent to bring us some tax base to this county,” said Wooten. “We’re going to chase them down no matter what it takes and bring them to this county. I ask you to believe in our passion and our drive, and unify with us.”

Started in 1967 by business and community leaders across Sampson, the nonprofit Clinton 100 has long worked to attract industry and jobs, leveraging its membership contributions to support economic development projects.

“They realized that it was extremely important that local citizens participate, that they had to have skin in the game in order for the community to grow and prosper,” Chuck Spell, president of the Clinton 100 Committee, said of the group’s founders.

Despite the Clinton 100 name, members have always aimed to look out for the entire county, Spell noted. In the theme of unification, he said the group was seriously mulling a name change to better encompass that spirit.

“I can assure you the committee is dedicated to Sampson County,” said Spell, who alluded to the switch, although a new moniker wasn’t formally announced. “It is our goal to grow this community and do so as a countywide organization — to have economic prosperity across Sampson County. A rising tide raises all ships.”

Last year, the committee donated 12 acres of its 41-acre tract of land in the Sampson Southeast Business Center off U.S. 421 to Sampson Community College for its truck driver training facility. It still owns 29 acres that can be developed.

Wooten said the Economic Development Fund is a shot in the arm in that development process — “a little more wood to swing at the ball.”

The fund was implemented this year after $1.5 million in loan reserves were re-purposed and an initial deposit of $250,000 was made by the county. The plan is to make annual deposits of $250,000 until the fund reaches at least $5 million. It is anticipated to hit $2 million when the 2019-20 budget takes effect July 1. The aim is to utilize those funds, along with state and federal grants, to purchase property and develop infrastructure for industrial sites.

As Wooten made his made his way between tables Thursday, he said the Clinton 100 Committee would need to be a key partner for the county to achieve success.

“We need you. If you’re not with us, we can’t win,” said Wooten. “I want to hear what you think, what you believe.”

He did just that, walking up to various prominent local businessmen and women and asking them to share their thoughts and be part of his keynote address. Ronnie Jackson, a community stalwart, owner of Clinton Truck and Tractor and president of the Sampson County Friends of Agriculture, was one of them.

He said he has been a part of Clinton 100 for many years and called the county initiative was “a breath of fresh air.”

“I’ve never seen an initiative like this,” said Jackson, “It really is refreshing to hear this. We are willing to change our name to show we are inclusive of the whole county.”

Daren Parker of Parker Gas Co., Grover Ezzell of Ezzell Trucking, Michael Chestnutt of Black & Chestnutt CPA, City Councilwoman Jean Turlington, Sampson Community College president Dr. Bill Starling and several others also engaged in impromptu conversation with the guest speaker as he made his way around the room.

“We need to make a concerted effort to recruit industry,” said Chestnutt. “I once heard Pat McCrory say ‘I’m just trying to get them to North Carolina.’ We just need to try to get them to Sampson County, period.”

Clark Wooten, chairman for the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, makes his way around the room during his keynote address at Thursday's Clinton 100 Committee banquet. He implored leaders of local industry to help him grow Sampson's tax base through industry recruitment.

