Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Feb. 21 — Floyd Patterson Rich, 59, of 167 Noel Lane, Salemburg, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is March 21.
• Feb. 21 — Michael Anthony Simpson, 46, of 608 W. Clinton St., Roseboro, was charged with interfering with emergency communications and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is March 19.
• Feb. 22 — Carl Hargrove, 17, of 803 Barden St., Clinton, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering and larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is March 19.
• Feb. 22 — James Kimberly Williams, 54, of 711 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $500; court date is March 12.
• Feb. 22 — Demetrius Devon Douglas, 25, of 906 Bellview Road, Goldsboro, was charged with driving under the influence. No bond set; court date is April 16.
• Feb. 22 — Christopher Dale Locklear, 28, of 23 Millstone Lane, Godwin, was charged with hit and run- leaving the scene of property damage, driving while license revoked, failing to give information/aid for personal injury and failure to reduce speed. He was also served failure to appear charges. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 28.
• Feb. 22 — Michael Jermaine Pearson, 49, of 915 Midway Elementary School Road, Dunn, was charged with resisting public officer, disorderly conduct and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 19.
• Feb. 22 — Gregory Scott Taylor, 38, of 2609 Beautancus Road, Beautancus, was charged with unsafe movement and hit and run- leaving the scene of property damage. Bond set at $4,000; court date is March 15.
• Feb. 22 — Taleisha Dainelle Banks, 29, of 806 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer and served failure to appear charges of resisting public officer, larceny, assault on a government official and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $45,000; court date is March 14.
• Feb. 23 — Javier Antonio Zuniga Meza, 28, of 546 Potato House Road, Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence and no operator’s license. Bond set at $2,000; court date is April 16.
• Feb. 23 — Antonia Shanai McKoy, 25, of 303 Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with trespass. No bond listed; court date is April 1.
• Feb. 23 — Fernando Ramos Jesus Dubon, 18, of 614 Ferrell St., Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence, hit and run and resisting public officer. Bond set at $6,000; court date is April 16.
• Feb. 23 — De Jesus Carias Salvador, 33, of 77 Max Auston Road, Clinton, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 25.
• Feb. 24 — Milton Lee Strong, 59, of 3218 Ozzie Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny. No bond listed; court date is April 11.
• Feb. 24 — Patrick Wayne Moore, 20, of 130 W. 6th St., Garland, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is March 22.
Incidents/investigations
• Feb. 22 — Mary Mason of Clinton reported the theft of a trailer and riding mower, valued at $2,000 total.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.