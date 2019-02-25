Fann Farms earns golden honor

North Carolina Department of Labor presents Fann Farms of Sampson County the award for Best Maintained Housing. Pictured are Gerald Miller, ASH inspector; Robert Fann; Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry; Beth Rodman, ASH bureau chief; and Kenneth Fann. -

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Labor presented special awards to three North Carolina growers during the 25th Annual Gold Star Growers Meeting at the N.C. State Fairgrounds.

The Gold Star Grower Housing Program recognizes growers who provide farmworker housing that meets and exceeds the requirements of the Migrant Housing Act of North Carolina. These standards are required by law and are used during annual inspections performed by NCDOL’s Agricultural Safety and Health (ASH) Bureau.

“Every year, we recognize several growers for being the best of the best,” Department of Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said. “Gold Star Growers understand the importance of fostering a safety culture on their farms and have set an example of how to treat their workers like family.”

Special awards were given to Fann Farms of Sampson County for Best Maintained Housing; Stag Park Farms of Pender County was selected for the Best New Housing — East award; and the award for Best New Housing — West was presented to Staton Farms of Henderson County. Berry along with employees of the ASH Bureau presented awards to the three recipients.

“These growers voluntarily chose to go above and beyond the standard requirements,” said Beth Rodman, ASH bureau chief. “Farmers are resilient and creative. Thank you, you are inspiring.”

At this year’s meeting, a total of 174 growers were awarded the Double Gold Star Grower Award, and a total of 94 were awarded the Single Gold Star Grower Award. Double Gold Star Growers are eligible for self-inspection of their housing in the upcoming year.