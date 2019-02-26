SCC budget shortfall leads to inflated ask

Starling -

The current expense budget for Sampson Community College has increased by 16.5 percent in the last six years, while the cost for expenses has increased more than double that, at 42 percent.

With a budget shortfall of more than 25 percent, college administrators are asking the Sampson County commissioners to increase the school’s budget by $350,000 for the 2019-20 school year.

During a budget work session last week, Dr. Bill Starling, SCC president, and Kelly Jackson, vice president of finance and auxiliary services, asked commissioners for the $1,417,500 allotment from the 2018-19 budget, plus the $118,418 to make up the budget shortfall for the last six years and $236,004 for increases needed for the upcoming school year. The total current expense request is $1,771,922.

“In the last six years, our expenses have far exceeded our budget,” Starling said. “If this trend continues into the future, there will be a point where we can’t continue to operate.”

According to Starling, in the last six years, to sustain the budget shortfall, the college has decreased the maintenance staff by one position, cut the replacement equipment budget by $38,064, cut the custodial/maintenance supplies budget by $13,252, and saved on the costs associated with gas and insurance.

Looking into the next budget year, Starling said the college administrators would like to add the maintenance staff position, repair and resurface four student parking lots, upgrade the lighting on the walkways and parking lots and renovate the interior portion of the ag lab. These needs would cost the college $200,810. The additional $35,194 is to cover an increase in the costs for retirement rates, medical insurance rates, Duke Energy rates, maintenance contract increases and the increase in insurance premiums.

Sampson Community College’s capital projects in the upcoming year are budgeted at $985,000. The projects include a generator for Information Technology services ($25,000), repair and resurface the roadway ($200,000), repair and renovate the courtyard ($350,000), roof replacement for the North Building ($250,000), wayfinding and blue light call stations throughout the campus ($100,000), and an interior renovation of the vacated welding building ($60,000).

Starling noted that the college recently requested and received a special legislative allocation of $332,000 for facility repairs associated with Hurricane Florence. These funds will provide a replacement roof for the Warren Student Center and address drainage issues along the south property boundary.

“The college continues to leverage the county’s investment with federal, state and private funds,” Lisa Turlington, dean of advancement, said. “We were able to stretch our NC Connect bond money that was designated for the welding building with a $1.74 million Economic Development grant.”

Turlington, along with Starling, Jackson and other staff members, have worked diligently to secure additional funding for college projects, including the truck driver training facility.

“We are applying for another federal grant for the truck driver training site, but the real beauty of that project is the broad collaborative efforts behind it,” Turlington explained. “Grover Ezzell and I went before the commissioners two years ago to share the industry need for more drivers. Since then, the Clinton 100 Committee donated property and we have received funds from the Golden Leaf, Cannon Foundation and generous private pledges.”

Starling https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Starling.jpg Starling

College reps request $350k hike from county

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.