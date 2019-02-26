HCA students excel at state Beta

Harrells Christian Academy junior Beta students. - Harrells Christian Academy senior Beta students. -

More than 40 top five titles and awards were presented to the Harrells Christian Academy Betas at the State Convention held in Greensboro.

Eligible students in grades 4-8 competed as junior Betas. Awards in the elementary category (4th and 5th grades) were as follows: 4th place in Book Battle; Lexie Sawvel, 1st place in creative writing; Jack Bowker, 4th place in Digital Art; Will Owens, 1st place and “Best in Show” in Drawing; Channing Jackson, Jack Dubose, Gracie Johnson, Jake Gooden, 4th place in Engineering; Windsor Farrior, 5th place in Fiber Arts; Piper Nelson, 4th place in Jewelry; Kailee Pope, 2nd place in Language Arts; 1st place in Marketing and Communications; Gracie Brice, 4th place in Math; Cooper Barber, 5th place in Mixed Media; Gracie Johnson, 2nd place in Painting; Marleigh Sidbury, 2nd place in Photography; Gracie Johnson, 3rd place in Poetry; Mary Willow Rumbold, 5th place in Recyclable Art; 2nd place in Robotics; Hutchens Glenn, 5th place in Science; Trey Bryan, 1st place in Sculpture; Adriana Wasserman, 4th place in Social Studies; Lily Powell, 2nd place in Social Studies; and Walker Clifton, 2nd place in Woodworking. Awards in the Junior category (grades 6th-8th) were as follows: 4th place in Living Literature; Daughtry Jackson, 2nd place in Math; Hudson Griffin, 1st place in Speech; 1st place in Songfest; 1st place in Performing Arts Junior Group Talent.

Students in grades 9-12 competed as senior Betas. Awards were as follows: Jeana Grace Bowker, 3rd place in French; Thomas Rhodes, 5th place in Creative Writing; Grice Bell, 5th place in Onsite Painting; Rhylee Pope, 3rd place in Science; Thomas Rhodes, 3rd place in Short Story; Gracy Peterson, 1st place in Woodworking; Anna Edwards, 2nd place in Drawing; 5th place in Performing Arts Senior Group Talent; 3rd place in Show Choir; 5th place in Two Dimensional Banner Design; 3rd place in Club Trading Pin; 3rd place in Problem Solving Scenario; 5th place in Marketing and Communications; 2nd place in Freshman Problem Solving; and Olivia Lanier, 4th place in Language Arts. Eleventh grader Will deAndrade also ran for the office of secretary, and although he was not elected, his campaign skit did place 2nd overall. Beta Sponsor Ruth Ann Parker received the Service Award for her work as NC Senior State Sponsor.

Both groups earned eligibility to compete at the National Convention in Oklahoma this summer.