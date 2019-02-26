Yoga classes offer relaxation techniques for students

Yoga instructor Nancy Brake leads the way on the road to relaxation. -

The art form of relieving stress is important for relaxation, focus and mental well-being. Nancy Brake, science instructor at Sampson Community College, is also a Yoga teacher and brought her skills to a session sponsored by the Psychology Club this week.

Yoga is a group of physical, mental, and spiritual practices or disciplines that originated in ancient India. There is a broad variety of yoga schools, practices, and goals. Yoga in the Western world includes the practice of physical posturing. The practice is known to lower blood pressure, reduce insomnia and promote Increased flexibility.

Brake, who has been a health and wellness advocate for years, says she teaches fitness because it can provide tangible and intangible benefits for everyone.

“Yoga balances the body by creating both strength and flexibility,” she said. “It balances the right, and the left sides of the body and the front and the back of the body. If yoga does nothing else, it teaches you to breathe properly and makes you more aware of your posture and everyday habitual movements. It teaches focus, calmness and if you work at it hard enough, how to let all the stuff that life throws at you not bother you so much.”

Excessive sitting is now recognized as one of the biggest risk factors for cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases. Therefore, it is so important to bring it into the workplace. Sitting at a computer or texting all day can be counteracted with simple yoga poses, even at your desk.

“In today’s society we are constantly in a stressed situation,” says Brake. “At some time, we need to rest. I truly believe, especially after working in cardiac rehabilitation, that inflammation is the root of all disease and stress is a highly contributing factor. Learning to manage that is a huge bonus towards a healthy lifestyle.”

For more information about SCC’s Psychology Club and other activities and events that it sponsors like these, contact Sarah Burgin at [email protected] or at 910-900-4088.

