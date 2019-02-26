Wild Game Cookout coming March 16

Wild game enthusiasts enjoy a meal during the last Friends of the Sampson County Waterways cookout. -

When it comes to local wild game, there’s plenty of meat choices for hunters.

A yearly tradition at the Clinton City Market will allow visitors to have a little taste from Australia. Kangaroo meat is just one of many being cooked for the Friends of Sampson County Waterways’ (FSCW) 2019 Wild Game Cookout.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Clinton City Market on Lisbon Street, Clinton. Wild game and other food will be served around noon.

Chrissy Carr, FSCW secretary, is looking forward to continuing the yearly tradition, with hopes of a warmer day and everybody having spring fever.

“We usually do it in January, but because of weather in the past, we decided to change it,” Carr said. “I think we’ve got a response by doing that.”

Admission is $8 for adults; $4 for youths 10 and under. Admission is free for one person if a dish is brought to cookout for everyone to enjoy. If participants want to grill their own game, they must bring their own grill and arrive early. Alcohol is not allowed.

For people not into wild game, other types of food such as barbecue sandwiches and pimento cheese will be available.

“There’s something for everybody,” Carr said.

All proceeds will support FSCW’s mission of preserving waterways in Sampson County and is the biggest fundraiser of the year. The nonprofit works in the Black River, South River, Six Runs Creek, Great Coharie Creek and Little Coharie Creek. Members participate in a lot of cleanup efforts during the year. The group recently donated funds to the Eastern Baptist Association help victims recover from Hurricane Florence.

“We’re trying to give back to the community as well,” she said.

Another goal is to increase awareness about the organization.

“Maybe we can gain some new members and start taking more trips on the river.”

There will be many wild game choices from which people can choose. Some of the different types of meats include bear, squirrel, bison and alligator.

“From what I’ve heard, it’s been a good hunting season this year, so we should have a good turnout.”

Carr added that a Dutch oven club is scheduled to have a cooking demonstration for visitors. After lunch, a drawing for a hurricane kayak will be held. Raffle tickets are $5.

Additional plans are in the works for the upcoming event.

For more information, contact Cebron Fussell at 910-592-7373, or Don Meece at 910-850-3182.

Wild game enthusiasts enjoy a meal during the last Friends of the Sampson County Waterways cookout. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_WGF5.jpg Wild game enthusiasts enjoy a meal during the last Friends of the Sampson County Waterways cookout.

Proceeds benefit Friends of Sampson County Waterways

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.