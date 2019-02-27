DOT awards contract for I-40 upgrades

NEWTON GROVE — Interstate 40 in Sampson County will be the site of significant upgrades later this year, with work spanning the entire county between Johnston and Duplin.

A North Carolina construction company has been awarded the project, according to a notification issued by the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) on Tuesday.

S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson will improve drainage, rehabilitate pavement and replace the guardrail for more than 20 miles of I-40 between the Johnston County line at mile marker 340, and the Duplin County line at mile marker 360.

The contractor can start the project as early as April, according to state transportation officials. The work is expected to be complete in the fall of 2020. The contract is worth $17.7 million.

Those who drive in this area should expect possible travel delays at times throughout the project.

To lessen the impact to travelers along that section of I-40, the contractor will not be allowed to close any lanes on the eastbound side between 6 and 8 a.m. on Monday through Thursday, and not at all on Friday and Saturday. The westbound lanes restrictions don’t allow any lane closures between 6 and 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, and not at all on Saturday and Sunday.

This is one of 21 highway and bridge projects awarded recently by the NCDOT. Per state law, they went to the lowest bidder among qualified contractors. They are worth $331.5 million, more than $57 million under engineer estimates, NCDOT officials stated Tuesday.

