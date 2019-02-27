School board calls for local control

Board members Robert Burley and Tracy Dunn listen to presentations during a board meeting. -

Members of the Sampson County Schools Board of Education are joining other districts to request more control of school calendars.

A resolution was approved during a Monday meeting asking lawmakers to give authority to school systems to set calendars. Some of the concerns listed include the first day of school, the last date, and when students take exams.

During a previous work session, Dr. Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent of personnel services, spoke to board members about the resolution posted by the North Carolina School Boards Association. If granted, school officials believe the changes will have more benefits for students and families.

“We’ll all love to start earlier and be more aligned with the community college schedule and have a full ninety days before the Christmas break,” Cabral said.

According to the resolution, a one-size-fits-all model requires that the start of the school year should begin no earlier than the first Monday closest to Aug. 26. The end of school is no later than the Friday closest to June 11. With a late August start date, high schools don’t complete the first semester until January and take exams after winter break. Students and educators said this has a negative impact on scores.

With the second semester for high schools starting two to three weeks later than community colleges and universities, superintendents reported that the calendar misalignment makes it difficult for district students to take college courses. It was also mentioned that Advanced Placement classes are given on the same day nationwide, and the current calendar law shortens the amount of time North Carolina’s students have to learn the material before test day.

For the summer, the resolution also states that that children will experience summer learning loss, which has a disproportionate impact on low-income children and that those students will have less access to regular meals they enjoyed during the school year. Another section of the resolution mentioned fall sports and band starting in early-August, have not changed to coincide with the state-mandated calendar.

A major roadblock is the tourism industry, which brought more than $23.9 billion to the state in 2017. Backers of the industry feel that an earlier start date will affect summer vacation time. As a supporter of the calendar change, Board Chair Tim Register brought up this matter during the work session.

“The big fight is the tourism industry and that still will be the battle,” Register said. “A lot of legislators said that it’s dead on arrival when you send it.”

But Register mentioned that it’s still important to ask law makers to make the change through the resolution saying that local boards of education are best equipped to understand the balancing act of meeting the community’s needs and maximizing student success.

“Therefore, be it resolved the Sampson County Board of Education requests the North Carolina General Assembly to restore local control of school calendars to best meet the calendar preferences of the families, education, and businesses in our community while allowing for innovative experimental approaches to improve student achievement,” the resolution states.

County officials approve calendar resolution