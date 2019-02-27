Chamber members celebrate milestones

February 27, 2019 Sampson Independent News 0
The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce helped the Sampson County Veterans Council celebrate 25 years as a Chamber member.

The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce helped the N.C. Department of Commerce, NC WorkForce, celebrate 35 years as a Chamber member.

