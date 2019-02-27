Ezzell Trucking honored by Chamber

Ezzell Trucking was recognized as the Chamber Spotlight member this week. - Ezzell Trucking has been in the family business for more than 50 years. -

The Clinton-Sampson Chamber honored Ezzell Trucking as the Member Spotlight by holding a networking celebration earlier this week.

Founded in 1951 by James A. Ezzell, who was an entrepreneur and jack of all trades, Ezzell got into trucking after he owned a mink farm, turkey farm, hog farm, raised goats and even ventured into the gas business as an owner for a short period of time. Today, headquarted in Harrells, the company employs 170 truck drivers in 10 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. They are one of the largest transporters of wood residuals in the southeastern United States.

According to Catherine Ezzell-Joyner, third generation of the family, who heads the Human Resource department now at Ezzell Trucking, her grandfather first got into trucking when he was trying to find a reliable trucker to haul his turkeys to the market. When he found none, he decided to do it himself. Once his neighbors saw what he was doing, they asked him to take their turkeys as well. From that, Ezzell Trucking was born in southern Sampson County, in Harrells, where it continues to be today.

“It’s been a long road for Ezzell Trucking, Inc. since my grandfather started the company with one truck in 1951,” Ezzell-Joyner said. “And for most of that extended stretch, the trucks weren’t hauling wood products. The first commodity the company founder transported was live turkeys. Nearly two decades later, in 1969, Ezzell expanded into the refrigerated food business, and later into the dry van business. It wasn’t until 1990, nearly 40 years after its founding, that the trucking outfit made its first turn towards wood fiber when it started a relationship with International Paper, hauling wood chips. Another 20 years down the line, in 2010, Ezzell Trucking began transporting 100 percent forest products.”

