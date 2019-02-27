Pocahontas rehearsals continue

Pocahontas the Musical is still in rehearsals but our journey is coming to a conclusion soon — our performances — which are scheduled for March 22-March 31 will be an eight show run, with Friday and Saturday evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p,.m. The production is sponsored by Performance Dodge/Ford and directed by Angela Martin. The production is set in the 1600s when Jamestown was just settled and the people of Jamestown were struggling to survive. The show features many settlers and Native Americans and the differences that they have could actually bring them together. -

