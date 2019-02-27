Schools receive hurricane donation

Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent Terry Ward, account executive for Pierce Group Benefits/Colonial Life, receives recognition during a Sampson County Schools Board of Education. -

After Hurricane Florence damaged local schools in 2018, Pierce Group Benefits was glad to help the community recover.

Pierce Group Benefits donated $10,000 to Sampson County Schools for hurricane relief efforts. Dr. Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent of personnel services, spoke about the generosity of the business during a Monday meeting for the Sampson County Board of Education.

The company oversees cafeteria benefits for the school system. A variety of options and plans are also offered to employees. With offices in North Carolina and Virginia, the company serves employees in the public sector with benefit needs and was created in 1968 by Glenn Pierce, who still serves as senior vice-president.

“Through the years of our participation in their programs and their partnership with us, they’ve shown again and again that we’re much more than just a client to their company,” Cabral said.

She added that donations were also made to recognize the district’s Teacher of the Year and after Hurricane Matthew, the company made a donation to support many repairs needed throughout the district.

“After Hurricane Florence, they stepped up to the plate once again and along with their partner Colonial Life, they donated ten thousand dollars to be used to address the needs of students and facilities,” Cabral said. “We extend our sincere appreciation to Pierce Group benefits.”

On behalf of the organization, Terry Ward, a senior account executive, accepted a certificate of appreciation from the board. According to Pierce Group Benefits, Sampson County is one of 93 school systems receiving service from the organization. It also partners with 24 local governments and more than 30 community colleges.

Midway EC teachers honored

Martha Honeycutt of Midway Elementary School and Kim Faison of Midway Middle School were honored as Shining Stars by the Exceptional Children’s (EC) Department.

La’Chandra Parker, director of the district’s EC program, spoke about the achievements of the educators during a recent meeting.

Honeycutt, a pre-kindergarten teacher, serves both the Midway and Hobbton districts. Parker said she takes time to know her students and fosters personal relationships with their parents, which creates a family like atmosphere in her classroom.

“She readily helps her little ones learn in dynamic ways and promotes cooperation among her students which teachers them the social skills they will need to function in the regular school setting,” Parker said. “Mrs. Honeycutt demonstrates respect for her students and their individualities and differences. She is known to be patient, fair, and flexible within her classroom, which is one of the many reasons she was selected as an Exceptional Children’s Shining Star.”

Faison serves students in sixth through eighth grades at Midway Middle School. Parker said she sets achievable, yet high expectations for students, while creating a safe and challenging learning environment.

“She places emphasis on time on task for her students always keeping in mind their individual needs,” Parker said. “When visiting her classroom, it is readily evident that she encourages students to be self-directed. She readily engages in activities to continue to developing her teaching skills and invites, as well as, accepts feedback to improve with her profession. She is more than willing to try new techniques to promote learning within her classroom, which is one of the many reasons she was selected as a Shining Star within the EC Department as well.”

