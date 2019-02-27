Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Feb. 26 — Stranje Vanique Owens, 23, of 42 Little Joe’s Lane, Garland, was charged with disorderly conduct. No bond set; court date is March 12.

• Feb. 26 — Javon Ray Kirby, 23, of 97 Frank Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and damage to personal property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 19.

• Feb. 27 — Cody Gabrielle Fleury, 22, of 5397 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is March 4.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

