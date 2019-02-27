Alive After Five announced

Courtesy photo Jim Quick & Coastline will be playing as part of the ninth annual Alive After Five Summer Concert Series in Clinton on June 20, part of their 2019 farewell tour. - Courtesy photo Spare Change will kick off Alive After Five’s ninth season on May 16. - Courtesy photo Too Much Sylvia is playing in Clinton on Oct. 17. - Courtesy photo The Band of Oz is gracing the Alive After Five stage on Sept. 19. - -

The Alive After Five Summer Concert Series is returning to the heart of Sampson County for its ninth season, and this year is branching out to help community outreach groups.

Alive After Five (AA5), presented by its committee along with partners Sampson Arts Council, City of Clinton and the County of Sampson, will feature four concerts this year. Slated for May, June, September and October, they will again be presented free to the public thanks to the continued support of more than 100 sponsors.

All concerts are held from 6-8:45 p.m. at the Clinton City Market on Lisbon Street in Clinton.

And none of the four bands who will grace the stage are strangers to the annual event, all having played AA5.

Kicking off the season on Thursday, May 16, will be Spare Change, a mainstay. On Thursday, June 20, Jim Quick and Coastline will take Sampson by storm as part of their 2019 farewell tour. On Thursday, Sept. 19, the Band of Oz will make their eighth appearance in the series. Too Much Sylvia, another AA5 regular, will close out the season on Thursday, Oct. 17.

New for 2019, the AA5 Committee has announced collaborations with three Sampson nonprofits who serve needs across the county, including the Salemburg Christian Food Bank, BackPack Buddies and the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Coat Closet.

“Each organization selected serves both adults and children from across Sampson County,” stated Ray Jordan, chairman of the AA5 Committee. “These organizations and their members work tirelessly to serve others and every member of the Alive After Five committee is excited to partner with them and support their efforts.”

The Salemburg Christian Food Bank works to provide those in need through the collection, purchasing and distribution of perishable and non-perishable foods items to those in need within our county. According to Victoria “Rusty” Hitzman of the Salemburg Christian Food Bank, the local group annually distributes approximately 60,000 bags of groceries and serves over 12,000 people across Sampson.

“In addition to being known for serving the community, the Food Bank has gained local, regional and national attention with its very popular comedy/cooking team known as The Shed Heads,” Hitzman stated.

The Shed Heads is comprised of some of the Food Bank’s founding members and volunteers who became a social media hit with their humorous, down-home, comedy videos from the Grateful Shed. The Shed Heads will be on-hand at the June 20 concert to accept donations of non-perishable food items or cash donations. Concert attendees are encouraged to bring at least three non-perishable food items to support the effort.

The BackPack Buddies program works in the Clinton City and Sampson County Schools by providing children from “food-insecure homes” with packages containing balanced meals and healthy snacks at the end of every week during the traditional school year. School-aged children selected by their principal, guidance counselor or by an after-school program receive the packages to help get them through the weekend.

Studies show that childhood food insecurity can lead to developmental, health and behavioral problems, and can make it more difficult for students to concentrate and succeed in school.

“We are extremely proud to announce our support for the BackPack Buddies programs across Sampson County,” AA5 Committee member Darrell Jones said. “These children are better prepared to learn and grow thanks to the healthy weekend meals and snacks provided by generous donors from across our County.”

Representatives and teachers from across Sampson County will man a booth at the Sept. 19 concert to accept donations of non-perishable food items or cash donations.

That outreach will continue the following month, as Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce will be on hand at the Oct. 17 concert to kick-off the annual Chamber Coat Closet.

“Through valued partnerships with Sampson County Schools, Clinton City Schools, Sampson County Department of Social Service and the Sampson County Partnership for Children, we accept, and fill requests from individuals in need of coats for the harsh winter season,” Allie Strickland, executive director of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce. “For the past 9 years, the Chamber has given the gift of warmth to those in need from across Sampson County.”

Representatives from the Chamber will be at the October concert collecting new and gently used coats.

AA5 Committee members pointed toward a strong slate of shows and the benefit the annual series has had in bringing people into the county.

“Sponsors are the key component that has led to the success of this series,” said Jordan. “We are confident that with the impressive lineup of bands the 2019 series will draw concert-goers from Sampson, as well as surrounding counties, and will aid in creating a positive economic impact for our community”

Since its inception, the Alive After Five Series along with the support of our sponsors have able to present 42 free concerts for the community.

“Alive After Five Summer Concerts are family-friendly events that are fun and entertaining for all ages. Each concert provides attendees with the opportunity to catch up with neighbors and old friends; as well as serving as a venue for meeting newcomers to the community,” stated AA5 Committee member Mary Rose.

Food vendors and exhibitors will be offering various food and beverage options. Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit with local businesses that sponsors the series.

Sponsors receive tickets and parking passes to special sponsor’s receptions held during the season along with other benefits, including being highlighted on the “Bright Board” digital display throughout each concert.

Alive After Five Committee members include Jordan, Jones, Rose, Kara Donatelli, Chris Driver, Tom Hart, David Jenkins, Ross Kimbro, Lyle Moore, Cynthia Roberts, J.W. Simmons and Cody Smith.

Said Hart, the City of Clinton’s manager, “The City of Clinton appreciates the excitement that Alive After Five series generates and how much it contributes towards enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Clinton and Sampson County.”

A look at the lineup

Spare Change, playing on May 16, is one of the Carolinas’ most well-known and respected party bands. From rock, country, beach, funk, rap, current Top 40 hits and classic rock, Spare Change has plenty in its repertoire. They are comprised of five vocalists — including a female — a rapper, a trumpet player, and even an electric violinist.

Jim Quick & Coastline are slated for June 20. Like their namesake Atlantic Coastline Railroad, the group has been traveling the “tracks” of the Southeast, and connecting with the hearts of loyal “Coastline Crazies.” Pulling from the threads of Soul, Blues, R&B, and Americana, Jim Quick and Coastline weave together their own genre of music known as Swamp Soul.

The Band of Oz, on tap for Sept. 19, consists of an eight-member group complete with a full horn section. In addition to performing many of their No. 1 hit songs, they offer the best in beach, R&B and Motown; as well as some of today’s most popular dance and top 40 hits. The Band of Oz was formed in 1967 as a part-time band playing fraternity parties and high school proms all over the South. In 1977, the band went on the road full time. Since that time the band has made a name for itself throughout the Southeast, winning numerous Cammy Awards from the Carolina Beach Music Association.

Too Much Sylvia will take the stage on Oct. 17. Performing old-school Motown and R&B, along with a wide-variety of today’s hottest contemporary hits, the band and its four lead vocalists aimed to deliver satisfying harmonies with personality and style.

Event attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and sunscreen. No coolers or pets are allowed.

To become a sponsor, contact any committee member or contact Ray Jordan via email at [email protected] or call 910-592-6451. The deadline to become a sponsor is March 22. For more additional information visit: www.aliveafterfiveclintonnc.com.

Slate includes four bands, community outreach events