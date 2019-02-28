Kolby Jessup receives Eagle Scout award

Jessup -

CLINTON — During an afternoon ceremony at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Feb. 24 24, Kolby Jessup of Turkey, received the Eagle Scout Award. The Eagle Scout Award is the highest award available to youth members of the Boy Scouts of America.

In Jessup’s journey to Eagle, he progressed from Tiger to Wolf to Bear and on to Webelos. He earned his Arrow of Light award, the highest award in cub scouting. He then crossed over into Boy Scouts with Troop 80 in Clinton.

“Those early years involved many rainy campouts and on more than one occasion he and his troop had the opportunity to put their first aid training into action,” said Assistant Scoutmaster Jennifer Bradley.

It was noted that as Jessup progressed through the Scouting ranks, he held leadership positions including Instructor and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader. In terms of badges, Jessup earned the Scout badge, and the ranks of Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life, and finally Eagle. In all, Kolby spent 31 nights camping, surpassing the required 20.

Jessup also embraced the work of becoming an Eagle Scout. He earned a total of 21 required merit badges, 12 elective merit badges, and two Eagle Palms. He provided nearly 90 hours on service projects including the time he spent on his Eagle Scout service project.

As part of the trail to Eagle, a scout must complete an Eagle Service Project. Jessup’s project was to secure funding for, build, and deliver a picnic table for the Harrell’s Christian Academy baseball program.

During the ceremony, Jessup said, “Scouting has taught me many outdoor skills like how to tie knots, build a fire, use a camp stove, and find my way using a compass. I have learned about rock climbing, horseback riding, geocaching, personal finance, and leadership. But most importantly Scouting introduced me to a great group of guys, who have become my friends. I want to thank them and my leaders, who are my dad, Roger Jessup, and Mrs. Jennifer and Mr. Michael Bradley for making scouting fun and enjoyable.”

In closing, Kolby’s dad and Scout Master, Roger Jessup, stated, “Kolby, today all the self-sacrifice that you have put into this journey to Eagle is being rewarded. All who know you will rejoice in your achievements. Your position, as you well know, is one of honor and responsibility. This is not the end of the trail, but rather the beginning of a new era in your life. You are now entering a brotherhood of boys and men who have not only achieved the Eagle Scout rank, but who have also made a commitment to the Scout Oath and Law. You will be asked to assume a solemn obligation to do your duty to God, to your country, to your fellow Scouts, and to your fellow citizens. Kolby we are so proud of your accomplishment.”

Kolby Jessup is the son of Roger and Rhonda Jessup of Turkey and brother to Kaleb. He is the grandson of Roy and Carolyn Ezzell, also of Turkey. Jessup is a freshmen at Harrells Christian Academy, where he is a member of BETA and FFA. He plays soccer and baseball for the Crusaders.

The Eagle Scout award has always carried with it a special significance, not only in scouting but also for the recipient as he enters higher education, business or industry, and community service. Only about five percent of all Boy Scouts earn the rank of Eagle Scout.