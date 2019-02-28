The bible says this at John 8:36, “If the SON, therefore, shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.” That of course is a very true statement, but the problem lies in the fact that many cannot handle being free indeed.

The Apostle Paul, once asked the Church at Corinth, “Am I not free?” He was referring to the truth that he was not accountable to man on earth, but that he was only accountable to the Lord. How many believers today are really free in that same capacity? Most believers, particularly preachers and church members, have not attained to that kind of freedom. Many preachers feel a necessity to be accountable to a Presiding Elder, or Superintendent, Bishop or to their respective denomination. As such, they are accountable to one of these or some of these. As a result, they are not free indeed to do exactly what the Lord wants them to do or is leading them to do. Many are told what to preach and when to preach. Many have yet to realize they are bought and paid for in order to maintain their status. To be free indeed as a preacher means you are only accountable to the Lord. This accountability enables you to have and maximize your personal relationship with the Lord.

Most church members have both consciously and unconsciously been trapped into believing that are accountable to their Pastor. That is why many of them refer more to their Pastors than they do, to the Lord. They to are not at liberty to do whatever the Lord is leading them to do and as a result, their personal relationship with the Lord is tarnished.

Preachers and church members fall into a false sense of freedom because they have never been accustomed to being free and freedom, to some degree, scares them. It is like an addict who finds it hard and difficult to be free from addiction because it doesn’t feel normal or comfortable to them.

The same is true for many Black Americans. They must always see themselves as victims in society because freedom does not allow you to see yourself that way. One of the reasons racism is always spoken of as a detriment to the Black Community is because racism has no effect on one who is free indeed. It is not that it may not be there, but it is because freedom compels you to rise above it. Racism also needs a villain or a menace to substantiate its existence, but being free indeed, will not allow such a thing or person to keep you trapped in the slavery of racism. To be free indeed as a minority means you refuse to live your life being a color.

Being free indeed allows one to think and reason for themselves. A person who is free indeed is not afraid to think for themselves and they are not afraid to say what they really think or believe. Today, many are not free because they are trapped in the various narratives of Democrats and Republicans. It is getting to the point where you very seldom find someone who say what they mean, and mean what they say.

Jesus Christ told his disciples, “If you continue in my word, then are you my disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” You cannot find that listening to cable news, network news or some political pundit. You can only find that in the Word of God.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

