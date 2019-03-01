Midway Band, counselors honored

Members of the Midway High School band are honored for their accomplishments. - Counselors from Sampson County Schools are honored by the Board of Education. -

Sampson County Schools and the Midway District honored Band Director Joshua Tew and several student musicians for their accomplishments.

Tew was selected by the Southeastern District to conduct in the All-District Band Clinic in January at the University of North Carolina-Pembroke. He worked with freshmen and sophomores at his alma mater. Principal Monty Strickland spoke about Tew being selected by his peers in the region.

“I know he did a really great job (in January),” Strickland said while congratulating him.

Joshua Tew, director of bands for Midway High School, recognized a group of students for making the All-District ensemble for the Southeastern region.

“To make the all-district band, you have to go through an audition process and it was extra special for me because I conducted one of the bands and I had some students who auditioned and made my band,” he said.

Many students will be auditioning for All-State Band. The students recognized during a recent meeting are Mackenzie Chavis, Dylan Hickok, Logan Jackson, Hunter Warren, Colton Barber, Cullen Faircloth, Janyia Coxum, Abby Williams and Luke Hazlebeck.

“I’m really proud of them and I’m proud of the seniors, especially,” Tew said. “They’ve been with me since the sixth-grade and we couldn’t do this without the support of our principals in the Midway district and of course the board’s support and all of the support from Sampson County Schools.”

Counselors honored

Counselors throughout the district were recognized during a recent board of education meeting for School Counseling Week, held Feb. 4 through Feb. 9. The district said counselors implement comprehensive school counseling programs, as a vital part of the educational process for all students as they meet the challenges of the 21st century.

Lenora Locklear, director of middle grades education, recognized the leaders for their contributions.

The 2018-2019 school counselors are Hobbton Elementary School, Kathy Williamson; Hargrove Elementary School, April Williams; Hobbton Middle School, Christine Brewington; Hobbton High School, Stephanie Goethie; Clement Elementary School, Tammy Honeycutt; Plain View Elementary School, Shannon Williams; Midway Middle School, Misty McLamb; Midway High School, Larinda Haight and Karen Sinclair; Union Elementary School, Chandra Hardison; Union Intermediate School, Lora McLamb; Union Middle School, Angelique Young; Union High School, Taylor DeLeone; Roseboro Elementary School, Rebekah Tarplee; Salemburg Elementary School, Deborah Melvin-Dupree; Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, Donna St. Pierre; Lakewood High, Cynthia Wood; and Sampson Early College High School, Jessica Tyndall.

