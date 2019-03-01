Summit offers look at road to opioid recovery

Donald McDonald, North Carolina recovery activist, spoke during the S.C.O.P.E. 4 Hope Opioid Summit about the opioid crisis North Carolina is facing and how to be proactive in helping someone in recovery. - Clinton Police officer Donald Fisher talks with summit guests about the Medication Drop Box that is permanently housed at the department. - Representatives from Easter Seals shared information about the Mobile Crisis Management team and how counseling is provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week. -

Every day, reports of overdose deaths fill the news and social media feeds — only proving that opioid pain medications are fueling a nationwide epidemic of unintentional drug overdose deaths.

Sampson County is part of that epidemic.

In and effort to provide the public with resources available to prevent and treat opioid misuse, the Sampson County Substance Abuse Coalition hosted a community-wide drug summit this week, inviting those who are part of the fight to share resources about treatment, prevention and deterrence.

Nearly 200 attended the first-of-its-kind event, further increasing awareness of the problem of opioid misuse and the available resources.

According to B.G. Kennedy, Coalition chair, the summit was very informative and had a positive impact on those who attended.

“We increased awareness of the hope of recovery and what it looks like to see people in recovery thriving in life,” Kennedy said. “We also increased awareness of the impact of stigma and how language impacts the chances of a person entering recovery.”

Donald McDonald, a North Carolina recovery activist, has been clean and sober for 14 years. A strong believer in peer recovery, McDonald now travels across the state helping “smash the obstacles of substance use disorder.”

“One day, I found myself sitting in detox with a death wish,” McDonald shared. “Today, I am standing here as a recovery activist. I now have purpose in life and I am happy to be alive.”

Recovery efforts date back nearly 80 years, with the first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting taking place in 1935. According to McDonald, doctors first saw addiction as a type of “allergic” reaction to booze and drugs and deemed alcoholism a disease.

Now, eight decades later, America continues to have the same debate — is addiction a disease or a choice.

“When you look at how similar substance use disorder is to asthma, high blood pressure and diabetes and the fact that all of them are diagnosed and treated, it’s clear that substance use disorder can be defined as a disease.”

A problem McDonald, and many other recovery activists, is noticing — the judicial system has started treating addiction with incarceration.

“We are incarcerating a generation of people,” McDonald said. “We know what causes substance use disorder, and we need to work to prevent and treat it. Then, we know people will get well.”

Coalition member J.W. Simmons, as well as Sampson County District Attorney Ernie Lee, agree with McDonald.

“It’s eye opening to see court deferred efforts to deal with opioid addicts,” Simmons said.

In today’s society, one in seven people suffer from a substance use disorder. And throughout North Carolina’s history, as the problem has grown — from 200 deaths in 1999, to nearly 2,000 last year — the amount of funding has decreased.

Unfortunately for Sampson County, it is in the trifecta area, surrounded by some of the worst cities in America for opioid abuse. According to research gathered through employer-based insurance, its central location to these cities brings more drugs into Sampson County, increasing the likelihood of drug overdose deaths.

Listed among the top 25 cities for opioid abuse are Wilmington, Jacksonville and Fayetteville — all within a 90-minute drive to Sampson.

“A major hit for opioid addiction is in the rural south,” Simmons said. “Addiction impacts us and causes us great grief.”

In the future, the Coalition, with the help of law enforcement and recovery activists, will continue working to fulfill the mission statement to combat the growing crisis of substance abuse and addiction in Sampson County and provide hope for those families affected by substance abuse issues through intervention, prevention and training.

“We can make a difference in combating this opioid crisis here in Sampson County,” Lee said.

